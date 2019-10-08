Penn State's Jonathan Sutherland Issues Statement on David Petersen's Letter

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State coach James Franklin addressed the racist letter sent by alumnus David Petersen to safety Jonathan Sutherland, calling him one of the "most respected players in our program" in a meeting with reporters Tuesday:

"Teams all over this country are the purest form of humanity that we have. We don't judge; we embrace differences. We live, we learn, we grow, we support, and we defend each other. We're a family.

"Penn State football, Penn State University and Happy Valley provide the same opportunities to embrace each other on 12 Saturdays each fall. Penn State football brings people together like very few things on this planet —110,000 fans from all different backgrounds throughout our region from all different parts of this state and they're hugging and high-fiving and singing 'Sweet Caroline' together. This is my football. This is the game that I love and, most importantly, my players that I love and will defend like sons. Ultimately, this is the definition and embodiment of what 'We Are' is all about.

"Lastly, Jonathan Sutherland is one of the most respected players in our program. He's the ultimate example of what our program is all about. He's a captain, he's a Dean's List honor student, and he's confident, he's articulate, he's intelligent, he's thoughtful, he's caring, and he's committed. He's got two of the most supportive parents, and I would be so blessed if one of my daughters married someone with his character and integrity one day."

Sutherland released a statement on Tuesday, calling the letter "rude, ignorant, and judging" and Petersen's thoughts "degrading." However, he said he took no offense to the comments made because "I must respect you as a person before I respect your opinion."

"At the end of the day, without an apology needed, I forgive this individual because I'm nowhere close to being perfect and I expect God to forgive me for all the wrong I've done in my life," Sutherland wrote in the statement. "Let this be one of the many examples to us that in the year 2019, people of different cultures, religions, and ethnicities are still being discriminated against and it needs to stop."

Petersen, a Nittany Lions alumni from Johnstown, Pennsylvania who has penned multiple other letters with racially insensitive overtones, sent Sutherland a letter calling his hair "awful." He described Sutherland's dreadlocks as "disgusting" and "not attractive" while calling for a dress code for athletes and longing for a time when athletes were "clean-cut."

The letter has widely been derided by members of the Penn State community. The university released a statement condemning the message and saying "we strive to create an atmosphere that promotes inclusivity and respect."

Petersen has publicly stood by his statements made in the letter, telling