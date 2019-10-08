Master P Warns Vince McMahon; Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks Injury Update and AEW Dark

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Master P Calls Out Vince After Buying Indie Promotion

Rap legend Master P is now in the wrestling game, and he had some strong words for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

After purchasing the House of Glory independent wrestling promotion, Master P said the following in a video he posted on Instagram: "And we're getting into wrestling. I'm just telling y'all. Vince McMahon, you in trouble, cause I'm about to take over wrestling."

House of Glory is a company based in New York City that has been in existence since 2012, and it has been run by wrestlers Amazing Red and Brian XL.

Many big names have competed in House of Glory over the years, including The Hardy Boyz, The Young Bucks, The Lucha Bros, LAX, Ricochet, Lio Rush, EC3 and Sami Callihan.

While most wrestling fans are fixated on the perceived war between WWE and AEW, Master P's comments suggest he wants to get in on the act as well.

If Master P can use his money and influence to grow House of Glory and build it into more of a national brand moving forward, it will only be a good thing for wrestling fans in terms of providing more competition.

Wyatt and Banks Reportedly Suffered Injuries at HIAC

After competing inside the cell at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, both Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks are reportedly dealing with injuries.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri), both Superstars have undisclosed injuries. Meltzer noted that Wyatt's injury is "not serious" as he appeared in a dark segment after Raw.

As for Banks, Meltzer reported that WWE is remaining quiet about her condition, and The Boss doesn't want it to go public. Meltzer added that Banks has said the injury is not concussion-related.

Meanwhile, PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported that Banks suffered a back injury. The severity of the reported injury is unclear.

Following her loss to Becky Lynch in a Raw Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell, Banks revealed on her Instagram story that she needed stitches to repair a cut on her lip.

Despite pushing Lynch to the limit, Banks fell short in her bid to become a five-time Raw women's champion.

Seth Rollins took the fight to Wyatt in their Universal Championship match at Hell in a Cell to the point that it ended by referee stoppage when Rollins used a sledgehammer.

After the match, The Fiend recovered and attacked Rollins, ultimately locking Rollins in the Mandible Claw and leaving him in a pool of blood.

AEW Reveals Matches for AEW Dark Debut

All Elite Wrestling is advertising four matches for the debut of AEW Dark on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on the AEW YouTube channel:

AEW Dark will be a weekly show on YouTube that features the dark matches that do not air on AEW Dynamite.

This week's episode will include four matches: Darby Allin vs. Cima, Penelope Ford and Bea Priestley vs. Britt Baker and Allie, SCU vs. Jurassic Express and finally Lucha Bros, Angelico and Jack Evans vs. Private Party and Best Friends.

All of those matches took place either before or after the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT last week.

Since AEW has a fairly large and deep roster, it is nearly impossible for everyone to get airtime on Dynamite ever week. Only two hours of television fills up fast, but AEW Dark will provide everyone with a platform to be seen by a large audience.

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.

