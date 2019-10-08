Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Injured Pitching Hand on Bottle During ALDS Celebration

Jim Mone/Associated Press

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman suffered an injury to his pitching hand during the team's celebration after sweeping the Minnesota Twins in the American League Division Series on Monday.

According to Dan Martin of the New York Post, Chapman was seen with a bandage on his left hand. The Cuban fireballer explained what happened through an interpreter: "I was just celebrating, and everyone was jumping around. I got hit with a bottle, but it's fine."

Chapman recorded the final five outs of New York's 5-1 win in Game 3 of the ALDS and was credited with the save.

No official word has been given regarding Chapman's injury and status, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Chapman fist-bumped him with the injured hand and added: "He had a huge smile on his face, so I think that was a good sign."

Chapman was forced into extra action Monday since reliever Zack Britton had to leave in the eighth inning after jamming his ankle while covering first base. Britton said after the game: "I'll be fine."

The 31-year-old Chapman is a six-time All-Star who has long been considered one of the best closers in baseball. He spent parts of the past four seasons with the Yankees and has recorded 111 saves during that time.

This season has perhaps been Chapman's best as a Yankee. In 60 appearances, he went 3-2 with a 2.21 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 37 saves and 85 strikeouts over 57 innings.

The 37 saves were Chapman's most as a Yankee and the second-highest single-season total of his career. He had 38 saves for the Cincinnati Reds in 2012 and 2013.

Since the Yankees were the only team to earn a sweep in the Division Series, Chapman will have some time to rest his injured hand, as the American League Championship Series isn't scheduled to start until Friday or Saturday.

If Chapman's injury is more serious than expected, Britton is first in line to fill in as the closer, provided his ankle is good to go. Other options out of New York's deep and talented bullpen include Adam Ottavino and Tommy Kahnle.