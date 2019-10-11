DeMar DeRozan for Chris Paul, Other Star Trade Ideas as 2019-20 NBA Season Nears

1 of 5

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Celtics Receive: C Steven Adams, PG Dennis Schroder

Thunder Receive: F Gordon Hayward, SG Romeo Langford, 2020 1st-round pick (lottery-protected)

Adams may be the next guy shipped out after the Thunder dealt Paul George and Russell Westbrook. If they do make the bruising 26-year-old center available, the Boston Celtics should be the first team to make a call.

Boston desperately needs a defensive-minded big man following the departure of Al Horford in free agency. Backup center Robert Williams, 21, may be the answer in a few years, but signing a 29-year-old Kemba Walker means this team wants to win now.

Enes Kanter in one of the NBA's best rebounders but is limited athletically when trying to defend the pick-and-roll and protect the rim. Adams (13.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks) would be a major upgrade and allow Kanter to feast on the East's backup centers.

Schroder (15.5 points, 4.1 assists) gives the Celtics an offensive-minded sixth man—one who a rebuilding OKC team should be fine parting with.

The Thunder are forced to take on Hayward's remaining two years and nearly $67 million but shed a bad contract of their own in Schroder (two years, $31 million) and get to collect on yet another draft pick plus a young guard.

Langford was the 14th overall pick of the 2019 draft and averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a freshman at Indiana. At 6'6", he gives Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a backcourt partner with size the Thunder can confidently build around.