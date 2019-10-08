MLB Playoffs 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for Tuesday's ALDS

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston and Tampa Bay will rely on very different pitching strategies for Tuesday's ALDS Game 4.

The Astros are going back to Game 1 starter Justin Verlander, who gave up one hit over seven innings, while Kevin Cash is turning to his bullpen to stave off elimination for the second straight day.

Diego Castillo acts as Tampa Bay's opener, and it will use as many arms as possible to combat Verlander's production in order to force Game 5 at Minute Maid Park.

If Houston clinches the series Tuesday, it receives rest to reset its rotation. The New York Yankees have four days off after they swept Minnesota.

Tuesday ALDS Schedule

Game 4: Houston (-240; bet $240 to win $100) at Tampa Bay (+210; bet $100 to win $210) (7:07 p.m. ET, FS1)

Prediction

Houston 7, Tampa Bay 2

With Verlander on the mound, Houston should be viewed as an overwhelming favorite to win Game 4.

In 12 ALDS appearances, the Astros ace is 8-0 and has conceded over three earned runs on a single occasion. In seven of those games, he limited opponents to zero or one runs, as he did in Game 1 at Minute Maid Park.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch could have thrown in Jose Urquidy, but he wanted to put Verlander out there for a simple reason, per The Athletic's Jake Kaplan.

"He's one of the best pitchers in the world. It's no more complicated than that," Hinch said. "He's ready, and it's his game."

However, there is one drawback to starting Verlander on short rest. MLB's Sarah Langs pointed out this will be his first appearance on short rest after a regular-length start:

In Game 1, the 36-year-old made 100 pitches, which trends toward the middle of his postseason totals. The most he has thrown in a playoff game is 132.

By using Verlander Tuesday, the Astros give themselves the best chance to end the series at Tropicana Field. If that doesn't happen, they have Gerrit Cole waiting for Game 5, instead of having to choose between the two for the series finale.

The Rays are hoping they can get two innings out of opener Diego Castillo, who has let up three hits in 3.2 postseason innings. Five of his eight two-inning outings in the regular season occurred after August 17, so he should be fine with the workload.

Once he is done, Cash's decisions will be driven by a few factors, including the matchups with certain parts of the Houston order, per MLB.com's Juan Toribio:

“We'll start with Diego. From there, depends kind of where we land in the batting order. But with the performance from Charlie and the rest of the guys, Oliver Drake, super efficient today with his two innings, able to bounce back. We're capable of multiple innings from a lot of the guys in the bullpen."

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Yonny Chirinos, who has not pitched in the ALDS, and Ryan Yarbrough, who last threw in Game 2, are the likely options to replace Castillo.

If some combination of the three can limit Houston's production over five or six innings, the Rays can go to more matchup-based decisions to close the game.

Even though Houston's offense managed three runs in Game 3, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel all had two hits. Those three and Alex Bregman combined for 18 of Houston's 26 ALDS base knocks.

If Altuve reaches base early, it could set up Bregman or Alvarez with the opportunity to drive in multiple runs against Castillo.

If that is the case, Tampa Bay's strategy could be altered and may force a pitcher to go two or three innings to save an arm or two for the latter frames.

The Rays offense likely will not score 10 runs again since Verlander silenced it in Game 1.

If their pitchers keep the game close, the Rays may have a chance to do damage against Houston's bullpen, but Will Harris and Roberto Osuna have given up one earned run in 2.2 innings.

Even if the AL East side pulls off the upset, it has to finish the series against Cole in Game 5, which may be an impossible task given how well he pitched in Game 2.

