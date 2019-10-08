Arsene Wenger: Nicolas Pepe 'Will Have a Fight to Keep His Position' at Arsenal

TF-Images/Getty Images

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he thinks Nicolas Pepe faces a "fight" for his place at the Emirates Stadium following a challenging start to life in north London.

There was much excitement among the Gunners fanbase when a deal was struck to sign Pepe, with the winger moving to the Premier League side from Lille for a club-record £72 million.

In the early weeks of the season, he's failed to sparkle for Unai Emery's team. Speaking about the Ivory Coast international, Wenger said he's a fan but expects him to have to battle for his spot in the XI in the coming weeks, per Omnisport (h/t Joe Wright of Goal):

"I like the player, and I thought it was a good decision [to sign him]. He's not yet completely adapted, and you have to give him some time. He looks a little bit to be playing not with the freedom he did in France at the moment.

"I see some characteristics of his game, especially off the ball, that don't happen at the moment. On the other hand, I must say we have good young players who can play on the flanks, [and] that he will have a fight to keep his position."

Criticism of Pepe has increased after Arsenal's last two Premier League games. Per Squawka Football, in the recent 1-1 draw with Manchester United, the winger was wasteful when he got on the ball:

Despite his poor performance at Old Trafford, Emery kept faith with the player for Sunday's home game with Bournemouth. Arsenal fan Jonny Singer noted the Emirates crowd were urging the forward on, although he disappointed once again:

At the moment, Pepe is a shadow of the player who lit up Ligue 1 last term and established himself as one of the most exciting attackers in European football.

At Lille, the 24-year-old was sensational. In 2018-19, his goals, assists and thrilling work on the flanks were key to the team finishing runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain in the French top flight.

Pepe's ability to unlock a defence with his speed, close control and composed decision making in the final third made him a threat on a consistent basis. Arsenal supporters are yet to see any more than the occasional flash so far.

Still, it's early days in Pepe's Arsenal career. Football writer Tim Stillman said the system the team are playing isn't helping the new signing:

It will be intriguing to see whether Emery keeps faith with Pepe after the international break. After all, as Wenger noted, in Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson, the squad has a couple of exciting young wide players—although the latter is reportedly facing a spell on the sidelines.

You sense Pepe will be persisted with, though. To get up to speed with the Premier League, it's imperative he continues to get regular minutes and make the necessary adaptions to football culture in England.