Report: WR Zay Jones Traded to Raiders; Bills Receive 2021 5th-Round Pick

Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills traded third-year wide receiver Zay Jones to the Oakland Raiders for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Jones, a second-round selection in the 2017 draft, has appeared in five games this season, catching seven passes for 69 yards.

Mortensen noted the Bills viewed him as expendable after Duke Williams started in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Tennessee Titans, catching four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia noted how Williams got 50 snaps in that game, while Jones was on the field for just one snap. That was part of a deliberate strategy by the Bills: "The message was simple: What Jones had done, almost two-and-a-half years into his career, has not been good enough."

Buscaglia added the former East Carolina star "has faded into a role player whose best attribute is as a run blocker."

The 24-year-old was a bust in Buffalo, and netting a fifth-rounder in return is better for the Bills than releasing him outright.

A change of scenery could benefit Jones.

At the very least, he should get more playing time early on with the Raiders, who never really replaced Antonio Brown after releasing him in September.

Tyrell Williams, the team's second-leading receiver, missed Oakland's Week 5 win over the Chicago Bears with a foot injury. J.J. Nelson has been limited to two appearances as well. The Raiders clearly have a need at receiver, which opens the door for Jones.

Based on how poorly his Bills tenure played out, he'll need to make the most of this opportunity in the Bay Area.