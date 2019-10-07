NFL Power Rankings: Initial Post Sunday Breakdown Ahead of Week 6

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Indianapolis delivered a statement by handing Kansas City its first loss Sunday night.

In addition to proving they could beat a Super Bowl contender, the Colts picked up a potentially vital head-to-head tiebreaker when it comes to playoff seeding.

Of course, there are plenty of games to be played, but if Frank Reich's team lands on top of the AFC South, it could have an advantage over the Chiefs if they finish on the same record.

The Colts may face stiff competition from Houston, who faces them and Kansas City in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the best division in football could be the NFC North, where all four teams are above .500.

Green Bay earned the best Week 5 victory of those four teams, as it went into AT&T Stadium and downed Dallas.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England (5-0)

2. New Orleans (4-1)

3. San Francisco (3-0)

4. Seattle (4-1)

5. Carolina (3-2)

6. Indianapolis (3-2)

7. Philadelphia (3-2)

8. Green Bay (4-1)

9. Kansas City (4-1)

10. Buffalo (4-1)

11. Houston (3-2)

12. Baltimore (3-2)

13. Oakland (3-2)

14. Dallas (3-2)

15. Los Angeles Rams (3-2)

16. Minnesota (3-2)

17. Chicago (3-2)

18. Cleveland (2-2)

19. Detroit (2-1-1)

20. Tampa Bay (2-3)

21. Tennessee (2-3)

22. New York Giants (2-3)

23. Los Angeles Chargers (2-3)

24. Jacksonville (2-3)

25. Pittsburgh (1-4)

26. Arizona (1-3-1)

27. Denver (1-4)

28. Atlanta (1-4)

29. Miami (0-4)

30. New York Jets (0-4)

31. Cincinnati (0-5)

32. Washington (0-5)

After falling in overtime to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, the Colts won three of their last four games.

Sunday night's victory was the most impressive of the trio that also includes triumphs over Tennessee and Atlanta.

The Indianapolis defense became the first to hold Patrick Mahomes and Co. under 20 points in 2019. That performance impressed Reich, per Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star:

ESPN's Chris Mortensen pointed out that was the type of football Reich and general manager Chris Ballard want to see:

If the Colts come out of their Week 6 bye with a win over Houston, they could rise up the AFC standings with victories against Denver, Miami, Pittsburgh and Jacksonville in a four-game stretch to follow.

Winning those games will be important since the Colts face a trio of tests versus Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Carolina in December.

The Saints and Panthers are two of four teams with winning streaks of three games or longer. New England and San Francisco are the others.

Kyle Allen helped push the Panthers past Arizona, Houston and Jacksonville, while Teddy Bridgewater led the Saints to wins over Seattle, Dallas and Tampa Bay.

Bridgewater received an assist from his defense Sunday, as Marshon Lattimore held Mike Evans to zero catches, as Next Gen Stats detailed:

Sean Payton's team could remain near the top of the league in October, as it faces Jacksonville, Chicago and Arizona.

The Week 7 meeting with the Bears looks less threatening after Oakland put up 24 points and 398 total yards on the Bears defense in London.

Oakland's win and Kansas City's loss moved Jon Gruden's side one game back in the AFC West, but the Chiefs already hold a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Following their Week 6 bye, the Raiders visit Green Bay and Houston, two games that could go a long way in determining their fate.

The Packers should be commended for holding off the Cowboys, who looked like one of the best teams in the NFC over four weeks.

Matt LaFleur's side has to be viewed as the NFC North favorite with a 2-0 divisional record and a one-game lead on the rest of its competition.

Chicago, Minnesota and Detroit could make it a competitive division race with a win over the Packers, and there is also a chance one or two of them lands a wild-card position.

Once the playoff race comes into picture, the NFC wild-card could be the most-heated competition. Dallas, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Seattle, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams could also be in the mix if they are not leading their respective divisions.

