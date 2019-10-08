Predicting 1 Impact Trade for Each MLB Team 2 Months from the Winter Meetings

6 of 6

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks: Trade LHP Robbie Ray

It's time for the Diamondbacks to rebuild—or at least significantly retool—after missing the postseason and finishing 21 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (albeit in second place in the NL West and only four games out of the second wild card).

We mentioned trading Robbie Ray and name-dropped the Yankees as a probable destination. But every other contender listed here as a suitor for starting pitching would at least kick the tires and possibly drive the return for the bat-missing Ray to a level Arizona couldn't refuse.

Colorado Rockies: Trade OF Charlie Blackmon

This could be a tall order for the Colorado Rockies unless they're willing to swallow some cash. Outfielder Charlie Blackmon is 33 years old and is owed $42 million over the next two seasons with player options totaling $31 million in 2022 and 2023.

Still, he's a four-time All-Star who posted a .940 OPS this season. If the Rockies want to get out from under some of the money he's owed and are willing to accept a less-than-glistening prospect return, they could get a club like St. Louis to bite.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Acquire RHP Kirby Yates

The Dodgers were one of the most complete teams in the game in 2019, but they had a few wobbles in the back end of the bullpen, with closer Kenley Jansen looking more than mortal.

That won't do for L.A., which could choose from a number of late-inning impact arms. If the Padres are willing to deal within the division, they could send right-hander Kirby Yates up the I-5 freeway in his final season before free agency. Yates posted a 1.19 ERA with 41 saves this season.

And the Dodgers certainly have the prospects to make it worth the Friars' while.

San Diego Padres: Trade RHP Kirby Yates

We just explained the two sides of this one, but it's worth reiterating that San Diego could and should charge an in-division surcharge and try to pry a top prospect or two away from L.A.

The Padres' contention window probably isn't opening for another couple of years, and they should still be focused on stockpiling young talent, even if it means making the Dodgers better in the short term.

San Francisco Giants: Trade RHP Jeff Samardzija

If the Giants allow ace Madison Bumgarner to walk via free agency, they'll officially be waving the white flag (if they haven't already) on their even-year glory days of 2010-14.

There have been speculative rumblings about them going in on the Red Sox's Betts. They did make a run at Bryce Harper in free agency last year, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi would probably have to part with every top prospect in his gradually improving farm system to get Boston on the horn.

Instead, look for the Giants to try to shed some salary with a Samardzija trade, make a handful of creative under-the-radar additions, as is Zaidi's way, and wait for some untradable contracts (Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford) to wind down and eventually come off the books.

All statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.