Teddy Bridgewater, Alvin Kamara, Saints' Fantasy Outlook After QB Throws 4 TDs

In one week, Teddy Bridgewater has gone from game manager to fantasy relevance with a big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback opened things up in Week 5 with 314 passing yards and four touchdowns, one of the best games of his career.

Bridgewater was extremely conservative in his last game against the Dallas Cowboys but wasn't afraid to throw the ball down the field in the 31-24 win over the Bucs:

This is huge for both the quarterback and the entire Saints defense, especially Michael Thomas, who finished with 11 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns. While he had already been Bridgewater's go-to option, the upside is much greater if the offense can move the football like it did Sunday.

Meanwhile, the ability to spread the ball around to players like Ted Ginn Jr. and Jared Cook gives Bridgewater the chance for more big days as a passer.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars struggling with Jalen Ramsey, the quarterback could be a decent streaming option in Week 6. On the other hand, Drew Brees posted a video of himself throwing the football this week and could return before too long.

This means you shouldn't go too crazy trying to get Bridgewater on waivers.

Alvin Kamara took a bit of a backseat against the Buccaneers with the passing attack working so well, but this shouldn't be a regular occurrence considering his talent. What this game should do is force defenses to respect the pass and open up more space for the running back to make a difference on the ground.

Keep him in your lineups as a high-level RB1 who will only get better in coming weeks.