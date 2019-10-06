IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019: Sunday Results and Final Medal Table

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The United States won the men's and women's 4x400-metre relay events Sunday, with the Americans ending the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championship with 14 golds.

Nia Ali ran a personal best of 12.34 seconds to win for the USA in the women's 100-metre hurdles on the final day.

European champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany prevailed in the women's long jump with a world and personal best of 7.30 metres.

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot reigned supreme in the men's 1,500 metres, and Joshua Cheptegei was victorious in the men's 10,000 metres.

Grenadian prodigy Anderson Peters edged out Magnus Kirt in the men's javelin with a throw of 86.89 metres.

Sunday's Medal Results

Men's 4x400-Metre Relay

Gold: USA, two minutes, 56.69 seconds

Silver: Jamaica, 2:57.90

Bronze: Belgium, 2:58.78

Women's 4x400-Metre Relay

Gold: USA, three minutes, 18.92 seconds

Silver: Poland, 3:21.89

Bronze: Jamaica, 3:22.37

Women's 100-Metre Hurdles

Gold: Nia Ali (USA), 12.34 seconds

Silver: Kendra Harrison (USA), 12.46

Bronze: Danielle Williams (Jamaica), 12.47

Women's Long Jump

Gold: Malaika Mihambo (Germany), 7.30 metres

Silver: Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (Ukraine), 6.92

Bronze: Ese Brume (Nigeria), 6.91

Men's 1,500 Metres

Gold: Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya), three minutes, 29.26 seconds

Silver: Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria), 3:31.38

Bronze: Marcin Lewandowski (Poland), 3:31.46

Men's Javelin

Gold: Anderson Peters (Grenada), 86.89 metres

Silver: Magnus Kirt (Estonia), 86:21

Bronze: Johannes Vetter (Germany), 85.37

Men's 10,000 Metres

Gold: Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda), 26 minutes, 48.36 seconds

Silver: Yomif Kejelcha (Ethiopia), 26:49.34

Bronze: Rhonex Kipruto (Kenya), 26:50.32

Final Medal Table

1. USA: 14 golds, 11 silvers, four bronze (29)

2. Kenya: five golds, two silvers, four bronze (11)

3. Jamaica: three golds, five silvers, four bronze (12)

4. China: three golds, three silvers, three bronze (9)

5. Ethiopia: two gold, five silvers, one bronze (8)

6. Great Britain: two golds, three silver, one bronze (6)

7. Germany: two golds, four bronze (6)

8. Japan: two golds, one bronze (3)

9. Netherlands: two golds (2)

10. Uganda: two golds (2)

The full medal table is available via the competition's official website. Full results are available here.

Sunday Recap

A phenomenal championship for the USA ended with the team winning 29 medals in Doha, Qatar.

Three further golds were added on the final day in the 400-metre relays and the women's 100-metre hurdles.

Ali produced the best run of her hurdling career, with the 30-year-old smashing her personal best to pip Harrison and Williams.

The Olympic Channel recognised Ali's achievement:

A new star was born in the javelin after Peters recorded the longest throw of the competition on his fourth attempt. The 21-year-old took the next step in his career, fulfilling his promise and becoming world champion.

Kirt pushed Peters all the way, and the experienced Estonian raised his game to capture the silver.

Makhloufi and Lewandowski gave chase behind Cheruiyot, but despite running fast times, neither athlete could catch the Kenyan in the 1,500 metres. Makhloufi ran a season's best to earn the silver during a pulsating finale.

Cheptegei narrowly defeated Kejelcha on the home stretch in the 10,000 metres, setting a world-best time, with the silver medalist beating his personal best.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The long jump was dominated by Mihambo, and the German upgraded her European title for a world gold.

The 25-year-old jumped 38 centimetres further than her nearest rival, and her winning leap of 7.30 metres broke her personal best.