Arsene Wenger Says 'The Devil Is Still in There' to Coach Amid FIFA Rumours

Passing on the knowledge he accrued as a manager at the top level of the club game appeals to Arsene Wenger, who is considering a technical role with FIFA.

The Frenchman, who stepped down as Arsenal boss last season after 22 years in charge, thinks "the devil is still in there" prompting him to coach again.

However, rumours linking Wenger with FIFA have intensified in recent weeks. ESPN FC's Julien Laurens reported in late September that Wenger is "excited" by the prospect of working for the governing body, although club football remains his "priority."

However, Wenger explained to beIN Sports (h/t Jeorge Bird of MailOnline) why he's intrigued by what might be on offer from world football's governing body: "I just want to share what I've learnt, and give it back to the game in a different way. I'm not sure that I would stop coaching as well, because the devil is still in there. But I have to see, do I like it, and can I be efficient."

The 69-year-old described some of the problems he would be keen to address: "Dealing with coaching efficiency. Dealing with after-career potential for players, to educate them to potential jobs for them after the career of a football player. Because you forget the drama of a player is to get to the top of the world and at 34 years where a young man is bye bye over."

Wenger also outlined another area his role may give him license to focus on:

"There is still a lot of work to develop youth team football as well, all over the world. Because when you speak about Europe dominating the world of football today, it's not because we are better people here. It's because we coach the young players who do not get the same potential in Africa, in South America, in Asia."

The development of young talent was a priority for Wenger during his spells in charge of AS Monaco and Arsenal. Under his stewardship, Lillian Thuram, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Nicolas Anelka, Ashley Cole, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie all made their breakthroughs.

Wenger's track record helping players reach their potential is one reason his reputation remains high in Europe, despite the middling end to his time with Arsenal. He won a mere three FA Cups from 2005-18 after lifting seven trophies in his first nine years in England.

His early haul of silverware took in a trio of Premier League titles, including making history by going unbeaten during the 2003/04 season. Wenger also left Arsenal with a record seven FA Cups.

Since he left Arsenal, there have been reports of interest, with Serie A giants AC Milan recently said to be keen, per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t TalkSport's Joe Coleman).