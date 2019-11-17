Mitch Trubisky Replaced by Chase Daniel as Bears QB After Suffering Hip Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky suffered a hip injury during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, per Adam Hoge of WGN Radio.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said after the game that Trubisky suffered the injury earlier in the game and "didn't look right."

The third-year signal-caller has been bothered by injuries in each of the last two seasons. He missed two games in 2018 because of a shoulder injury. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he then suffered a dislocated left shoulder with a slight labrum tear in Week 4, which sidelined him for one game.

While he has dealt with his shoulder injury, Trubisky entered play Sunday completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 1,390 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Should Trubisky miss time, the Bears will turn to backup Chase Daniel, who entered Sunday's game and promptly turned the ball over on downs.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said in September that he felt "comfortable" with Daniel under center, noting the veteran "knows the offense really, really well."

