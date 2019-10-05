MLB Rumors: Ex-Cub Joe Maddon Draws Interest from Angels, Padres and More Teams

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

If Joe Maddon wants to manage in 2020, the former Chicago Cubs skipper will reportedly have a slew of teams to choose from.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres are among the clubs that have expressed recent interest in Maddon.

Maddon was connected to the Angels before this season ended. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Sept. 25 that Los Angeles would consider firing Brad Ausmus to hire the 65-year-old.

Ausmus was fired five days later, but an Angels executive told USA Today's Bob Nightengale the decision was made before the Cubs and Maddon agreed to part ways and that the team didn't have a front-runner for the job.

The Padres dismissed Andy Green on Sept. 21, eight days before the season ended. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the same day that the team already had a list of at least five candidates: Bruce Bochy, Mike Scioscia, Moises Alou, Ron Washington and Mark Loretta.

That list was formed before it was known Maddon wouldn't return to the Cubs.

There are seven teams with managerial openings: the Cubs, Angels, Padres, San Francisco Giants, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates.

From that group, the Angels and Padres seem to be the best jobs. Los Angeles has the start of a great nucleus with Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Andrelton Simmons to build around.

San Diego spent big money last offseason to add Manny Machado to a plethora of young talent in the big leagues (Fernando Tatis Jr., Chris Paddack, Franchy Cordero) and minors.

Maddon was an Angels coach from 1994-2005 and had two stints as interim manager in 1996 and 1999. He has a 1,252-1,068 career record with the Angels, Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays and won the 2016 World Series with Chicago.