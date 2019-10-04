DJ LeMahieu's 4 RBI Power Yankees to 10-4 Game 1 Win over Twins

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees took a 1-0 American League Division Series lead over the Minnesota Twins with a 10-4 win Friday night at Yankee Stadium.



The Yankees have now beaten the Twins in 14 of 16 postseason games all-time, and Minnesota held a lead in 10 of the last 11 meetings, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

The Twins jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to solo home runs by Jorge Polanco in the first inning and Nelson Cruz in the third. It seemed that Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton was in for a long night, but New York's bullpen relieved him with two outs in the fourth inning and shut down the Twins for the remainder of the game.

Minnesota's bullpen, meanwhile, had the opposite effect. The Yankees were able to earn seven runs off relievers. First baseman DJ LeMahieu led the attack with four RBI, and he had a sixth-inning solo homer and a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the seventh.

The Yankees last played the Twins in the postseason in the 2017 AL Wild Card Game and defeated them 8-4. Minnesota is seeking its first win in a playoff game since 2004 entering Saturday's Game 2.

Notable Performances:

Twins SP Jose Berrios: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 6 K,

Twins SS Jorge Polanco: 2-for-3, single, solo home run, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Twins DH Nelson Cruz: 1-for-2, solo home run, 2 BB

Twins 3B Miguel Sano: 1-for-4, solo home run

Yankees SP James Paxton: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 8 K

Yankees 1B D.J. LeMahieu: 3-for-5, solo home run, double, 4 RBI

Yankees 2B Gleyber Torres: 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Yankees DH Edwin Encarnacion: 2-for-5, double, 1 RBI

Yankees LF Giancarlo Stanton: 0-for-1, 3 BB

Yankees CF Brett Gardner: 1-for-3, solo home run

Yankees Show Offensive Versatility

As expected, the Yankees homered Friday night.

However, the lead was already in hand when first baseman D.J. LeMahieu and center fielder Brett Gardner each hit solo shots in the bottom of the sixth inning:

New York's ability to turn to small ball to scrap back from a 2-0 deficit made all the difference, as opposed to Minnesota having seven hits on the night and three of them being solo home runs (Polanco, Cruz, Sano).

The Yankees gained a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third due to an error by Twins first baseman C.J. Cron, but after Polanco used a nine-pitch at-bat to oust Paxton and single in the tying run in the top of the fifth, it was 22-year-old second baseman Gleyber Torres' double that gave the Yanks the lead for good:

In the bottom of the seventh, LeMahieu knocked a bases-loaded double to put the game away.

The Twins ended the regular season leading the league with 307 home runs, a new all-time MLB record, with the Yankees right behind them at 306. And yes, there were five dingers in Game 1 between the two sides. But if the Yankees continue to use the long ball as a supplement rather than a lifeline, the Twins are in trouble.

That said, the regular season would suggest the Yankees can't go without the homer completely:

Just as with any postseason series, whichever team finds the proper balance will advance.

Twins' First-Half Bullpen Concerns Reemerge

At the midway point of the season, the concern was that Minnesota's bullpen could be the team's demise. But from Aug. 1 through the end of the regular season, according to Pioneer Press' Dane Mizutani, the bullpen had posted a 3.80 ERA with a combined 4.48 strikeouts per walk. "Far and away the best mark of the four remaining American League playoff teams," Mizutani added.

That was not the group that showed up to Yankee Stadium Friday night, and it could have more to do with their opponent than anything else:

Starting pitcher Jose Berrios didn't have a particularly strong outing, needing 88 pitches to get through four innings, but he only allowed one earned run. It was the Twins bullpen that let the Yankees blow the game open:

"I feel like the way Minnesota has been, the bullpen has always been seen as a problem," closer Taylor Rogers said prior to Game 1, per Mizutani. "Who else are you going to put the blame on? Our offense is the best in the history of the league. Our starters have been great. Our defense is solid. Where else do you put the blame? We were just kind of the scapegoat. If you actually look at the numbers, (that criticism) is not warranted."

If the bullpen continues to look like it did in Game 1, it will absolutely be the scapegoat.



What's Next?

The Twins and Yankees will be back at Yankee Stadium for Game 2 Saturday with the first pitch scheduled for 5:07 p.m. ET.