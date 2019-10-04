Former Vikings CB Fred Smoot Arrested After Allegedly Missing Court Date

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2019

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Fred Smoot checks out the scoreboard during a game against the Chicago Bears on September 24,2006 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chicago beat Minnesota 19-16. (Photo by Mark Brettingen/NFLPhotoLibrary)
Mark Brettingen/Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Fred Smoot was arrested at his home in Virginia on Thursday after allegedly failing to show up for a court date in September, according to TMZ Sports.

The reason for his court date is unknown.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

