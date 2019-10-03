TV Ratings for AEW Dynamite on TNT and WWE NXT on USA Revealed

Presley Ann/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite, AEW's new weekly television program on TNT, scored a ratings victory over WWE's NXT on the USA Network in their first head-to-head meeting Wednesday night.

Tony Maglio of The Wrap reported AEW attracted 1.409 million viewers compared to 891,000 viewers for WWE's developmental brand.

Although some members of the wrestling community have tried to push a Wednesday Night Wars narrative similar to the Monday Night Wars feud between the then-WWF and WCW during the Attitude Era, it doesn't seem like that type of animosity exists between the sides—at least not yet.

Cody Rhodes, AEW's executive vice president and a former WWE Superstar, thanked several people for helping him receive the education necessary to help create AEW. Among those he listed were WWE chairman Vince McMahon and WWE legend John Cena:

Meanwhile, WWE released a statement Thursday with a tip of the hat to its competition.

"Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere," the statement read. "The real winners of last night's head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network and AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive and wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint."

Ultimately, AEW's ratings triumph in its television debut, which featured the return of Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, and the debut of Jake Hager, former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger, doesn't come as a surprise.

AEW is a new product with only a few pay-per-view events under its belt. The promotion has more of an independent feel that's attracted wrestling's diehard fans, and its series premiere was expected to bear out NXT, an established brand making the move from the WWE Network to standard television.

Now the question is whether AEW can sustain its success on a weekly basis. NXT, which welcomed back Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa, has its fair share of star power and WWE's promotional ability at its back.

WWE still has Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown as its hallmark shows, with SmackDown set to debut on cable this week on Fox, so it doesn't necessarily need to win on Wednesdays.

The company's statement makes it clear it's not ready to concede defeat either, despite the ratings win for AEW in the opening week.