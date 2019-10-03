Jets' Sam Darnold on Wearing More Padding: Want to Make Sure 'I'm Not Gonna Die'October 3, 2019
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold provided an eye-opening, albeit light-hearted, response when asked about his potential return to the lineup with additional padding after dealing with mononucleosis.
Darnold, whose status remains unsettled ahead of the Jets' Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, commented on the situation Thursday:
Jets Videos @snyjets
"I wanna make sure that I'm safe out there, and that I'm not gonna die" – Sam Darnold https://t.co/w0J1MiZ2TL
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
