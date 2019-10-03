Gennady Golovkin Rips Canelo Alvarez, Says a 3rd Fight 'Will Eventually Happen'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Ahead of his fight against Sergey Derevyanchenko on Saturday, = took aim at rival Canelo Alvarez.

According to Josh Peter of USA Today, GGG said Thursday that he believes a third bout with Alvarez will happen at some point: "I think it will eventually happen. I see this fight happening. I'm just not sure when it will happen."

Golovkin also accused Alvarez of ducking him: "Canelo is the one who keeps running away, who keeps running away from the fight. To be honest, all of the dirt that is connected to the team, I don't even want to touch it."

The first meeting between Golovkin and Alvarez in September 2017 was controversially ruled a split draw despite many experts believing Golovkin had won the fight. GGG retained the lineal middleweight championships. The initially scheduled rematch was then canceled when Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol, which he blamed on contaminated meat.

They eventually fought again in September 2018, and Alvarez handed Golovkin the first loss of his career by majority decision. Once again, many pundits argued that GGG deserved to win the bout.

After that loss dropped Golovkin to 38-1-1, he bounced back with a fourth-round knockout of Steve Rolls in June. On Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Kazakhstan native will look to beat the 13-1 Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

Alvarez owns wins over Rocky Fielding and Daniel Jacobs since the Golovkin fight, and the Mexican (52-1-2) will face Sergey Kovalev in November for the WBO light heavyweight title.

If both Golovkin and Alvarez win their next fights as expected, it will undoubtedly put additional pressure on them to fight for a third time given the controversy surrounding their first two meetings.