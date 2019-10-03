ALDS Bracket 2019: TV Schedule, Early Odds and Series Predictions

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The two ALDS matchups could be polar opposites.

Houston and Tampa Bay are in line for a few pitching showdowns in their best-of-five series, while Minnesota and the New York Yankees are expected to mash many baseballs over the fence.

The Astros are viewed as the side to beat in the American League, but you could make a case for all four teams to advance to the World Series.

Even if it earns its second crown in three years, Houston could still be pushed. During its 2017 championship run, it played one game fewer than the maximum.

ALDS Schedule

Friday, October 4

Game 1: No. 5 Tampa Bay at No. 1 Houston (2:05 p.m., FS1)

Game 1: No. 3 Minnesota at No. 2 New York Yankees (7:07 p.m., MLB Network)

Saturday, October 5

Game 2: Minnesota at New York (5:07 p.m., FS1)

Game 2: Tampa Bay at Houston (9:07 p.m., FS1)

Tuesday, October 7

Game 3: Houston at Tampa Bay (Time TBD, MLB Network)

Game 3: New York at Minnesota (Time TBD, FS1)

Wednesday, October 8 (if necessary)

Game 4: Houston at Tampa Bay (Time TBD, FS1)

Game 4: New York at Minnesota (Time TBD, FS1)

Thursday, October 10 (if necessary)

Game 5: Tampa Bay at Houston (Time TBD, FS1)

Game 5: Minnesota at New York (Time TBD, FS1)

Series Odds

Via Caesars

Minnesota (+190; bet $100 to win $190) vs. New York (-230; bet $230 to win $100)

Tampa Bay vs. Houston (No Line available)

Series Predictions

Houston over Tampa Bay in 4

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Tampa Bay went 4-3 versus Houston, but three of those wins occurred in the first week in the regular season. The Rays lost two of three contests at Minute Maid Park in August.

Game 1 starter Justin Verlander gave up four hits in 5.1 innings of work August 27. Tampa Bay's Game 3 starter Charlie Morton was rocked for six earned runs in the 15-1 defeat.

In 17 home starts, Verlander went 10-4 with a 6.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 2.34 ERA. Gerrit Cole, who starts Game 2, posted a 12-2 mark on home soil with a 0.788 WHIP and 9.16 strikeout-to-walk mark.

Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell could be tough opposition for Houston. Glasnow has not given up a run in his last three outings, while Snell let up three earned runs in a trio of appearance since returning from an injury layoff.

If Houston's pair of 300-strikeout hurlers shut down the Tampa Bay bats, it could allow Zack Greinke to close the series at Tropicana Field.

But he may face resistance from Morton, who won a pair of elimination games for the Astros in 2017.

The AL Wild Card Game starter posted better numbers across the board inside the dome, and he could keep the Rays in the series.

Even if the Astros are slowed down by their former teammate, they could end the series before it goes back to Houston.

Alex Bregman and Co. had more extra-base hits on their travels and only had a difference of 12 in home and road home runs.

A year ago, Houston's best ALDS offense occurred on the road, as it put up 11 runs on Cleveland to close out the series.

In that game, four of the first five batters in the order produced two hits. If the Astros get that at any point, they will not have to return home until Game 1 of the ALCS.

New York Yankees over Minnesota in 5

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

By the time the Yankees and Twins are done with each other, their pitching staffs may be exhausted.

During their three-game July series at Target Field, the offenses combined for 57 runs and 23 different pitchers were used.

If the hitters in each order continue to slug at a record pace, we could see a few starters last three or four innings.

The Twins hit 170 of their 307 home runs away from home, which means we could see an outburst in Game 1 at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Boone's team sent 163 of their 306 balls over the fence on their travels. Twelve of their dingers came against the Twins.

There could be some concern about New York's production in the last week of the regular season, as it scored six runs in its last four defeats.

But a 14-run outburst against Texas powered by Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela could calm those nerves. It is also worth noting the Yankees had the AL East title locked up before those matchups.

Minnesota enters as the hotter team with six victories in its last seven contests. In their final series versus Kansas City, the Twins had six different players hit home runs, including Miguel Sano and Nelson Cruz.

Based off their meetings in Minnesota and season-long production, we expect this to be a back-and-forth high-scoring series.

Game 5 could come down to the stronger bullpen. The Yankees carry the edge there with Aroldis Chapman, who has seven postseason saves, two of which were of the two-inning variety. Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers has thrown one-third of an inning in the postseason.

If the Yankees have the lead in the eighth inning of the deciding game, they could call on their closer to finish the job and set up a matchup with the Astros.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference

