WWE 2K20: Release Date, Roster, New Features and Known Superstar Ratings

WWE 2K20 is set to hit shelves and be available for digital download Tuesday, and gamers will immediately have an opportunity to delve into perhaps the deepest WWE video game title of all time.

The game boasts a massive roster of Raw, SmackDown and NXT Superstars, as well as legends, and several new features have been added to the game to ensure the replayability factor will be high.

Here is a rundown of the Superstars players can utilize in WWE 2K20 and a closer look at some of the additions that will set apart WWE 2K20 from previous titles.

Roster/Superstar Ratings

Adam Cole: 84

AJ Styles: 91

Akam: 76

Akira Tozawa: 77

Aleister Black: 84

Alexa Bliss: 83

Ali: 81

Alicia Fox: 70

Andrade: 84

Andre the Giant: 87

Angelo Dawkins: 79

Apollo Crews: 74

Ariya Daivari: 68

Asuka: 84

Baron Corbin: 87

Batista: 87

Bayley: 86

Becky Lynch: 90

Beth Phoenix: 85

Bianca Belair: 77

Big Boss Man: 81

Big E: 85

Big Show: 81

Billie Kay: 78

Bo Dallas: 71

Bobby Fish: 77

Bobby Lashley: 86

Booker T: 86

Braun Strowman: 87

Bray Wyatt: 82

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt: 86

Bret "Hitman" Hart: 91

The Brian Kendrick: 73

Brie Bella: 76

Brock Lesnar: 93

Brutus Beefcake: 82

Buddy Murphy: 78

Candice LeRae: 75

Carmella: 75

Cedric Alexander: 80

Cesaro: 83

Chad Gable: 75

Charlotte Flair: 87

Christian: 83

Chyna: 87

Curt Hawkins: 75

Curtis Axel: 71

Dakota Kai: 73

Dana Brooke: 69

Daniel Bryan: 89

Dash Wilder: 83

Diesel: 87

Dolph Ziggler: 81

Drew Gulak: 82

Drew McIntyre: 87

Dusty Rhodes: 85

EC3: 76

Eddie Guerrero: 89

Edge: 89

Elias: 81

Ember Moon: 83

Eric Young: 76

Erik: 81

Fandango: 75

Finn Balor: 87

"Demon" Finn Balor: 89

Gentleman Jack Gallagher: 71

Goldberg: 90

Gran Metalik: 72

Harper: 78

Heath Slater: 71

Hulk Hogan: 92

Humberto Carrillo: 76

Io Shirai: 78

Ivar: 81

Jake Roberts: 85

Jaxson Ryker: 79

Jeff Hardy: 82

Jerry "The King" Lawler: 86

Jey Uso: 84

Jim Neidhart: 79

Jimmy Uso: 84

Jinder Mahal: 76

John Cena: 89

Johnny Gargano: 84

Kairi Sane: 78

Kalisto: 75

Kane: 80

Karl Anderson: 81

Kassius Ohno: 73

Keith Lee: 77

Kevin Nash: 88

Kevin Owens: 87

Kofi Kingston: 90

Kurt Angle: 86

Kyle O'Reilly: 78

Lacey Evans: 82

Lana: 69

Lars Sullivan: 80

Lince Dorado: 72

Lita: 86

Liv Morgan: 70

Luke Gallows: 81

Mandy Rose: 77

Mankind: 84

Maria Kanellis: 66

Mark Andrews: 72

Mark Henry: 82

Maryse: 71

Matt Hardy: 81

Matt Riddle: 80

Mia Yim: 76

Mickie James: 75

Mike Kanellis: 68

The Miz: 86

Mojo Rawley: 75

Molly Holly: 80

Montez Ford: 79

Mr. McMahon: 73

Naomi: 77

Natalya: 76

Nia Jax: 79

Nikki Bella: 81

Nikki Cross: 80

No Way Jose: 67

Noam Dar: 68

Oney Lorcan: 76

Otis: 74

Paige: 84

Papa Shango: 77

Pete Dunne: 80

Peyton Royce: 78

R-Truth: 79

Randy Orton: 88

Randy Savage: 89

Razor Ramon: 85

Rey Mysterio: 86

Rezar: 76

Rhea Ripley: 78

Ric Flair: 90

Ricky Steamboat: 87

Ricochet: 85

Robert Roode: 80

The Rock: 93

Roderick Strong: 79

Roman Reigns: 92

Ronda Rousey: 90

Rowan: 81

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper: 86

Ruby Riott: 77

Rusev: 79

Sami Zayn: 80

Samoa Joe: 88

Sarah Logan: 70

Sasha Banks: 80

Scott Dawson: 83

Scott Hall: 86

Seth Rollins: 92

Shane McMahon: 81

Shane Thorne: 69

Shawn Michaels: 92

Shayna Baszler: 83

Sheamus: 82

Shelton Benjamin: 77

Shinsuke Nakamura: 88

Sin Cara: 71

Sonya Deville: 78

Stephanie McMahon: 75

Steve Austin: 92

Sting: 91

Tamina: 73

Ted DiBiase: 85

Titus O'Neil: 75

Tommaso Ciampa: 82

Toni Storm: 79

Tony Nese: 77

Trent Seven: 77

Triple H: 89

Trish Stratus: 87

Tucker: 75

Tyler Bate: 77

Tyler Breeze: 77

Ultimate Warrior: 90

The Undertaker: 87

Velveteen Dream: 81

X-Pac: 85

Xavier Woods: 85

Zack Ryder: 76

Zelina Vega: 83

New Features

MyCareer

The popular MyCareer mode returns in WWE 2K20, and this year's version is more inclusive than ever.

For the first time, MyCareer will allow gamers to create and use a female Superstar, which plays perfectly into the overall theme of the game, with Becky Lynch on the cover and a 2K Showcase focused on the Women's Evolution. Players will still have the option of using a male Superstar in MyCareer as well.

MyCareer is a staple in 2K video games that keeps people playing all year, and with the ability to create a female Superstar and put her up against the likes of Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Bayley, there is little doubt that this is the best, most anticipated MyCareer to date.

Mixed Tag Team Matches

Based on the success of the Mixed Match Challenge and the fact that Lynch and Seth Rollins main-evented Extreme Rules against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, WWE 2K20 has introduced a new match type in the form of mixed tag team matches.

WWE 2K has long included wild match types such as Hell in a Cell, TLC and Elimination Chamber, and while mixed tag matches may not seem as exciting on the surface, they open up a world of possibilities in terms of the combinations of Superstars who can be utilized.

Dream teams like Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Chyna are possible in WWE 2K20, which is yet another feature that figures to keep gamers coming back for more.

2K Showcase: The Women's Evolution

After 2K Showcase mode made its return in WWE 2K19 with Daniel Bryan as the subject, there was a great deal of excitement surrounding how 2K would build upon it in WWE 2K20.

This year's 2K Showcase is the Women's Evolution, which focuses on The Four Horsewomen and their ascent from NXT to the main event of WrestleMania. Many of the biggest matches and moments in the careers of Lynch, Banks, Flair and Bayley are featured in the mode.

Some of the notable bouts included are Lynch vs. Banks vs. Flair vs. Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Rival; Banks vs. Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn; Flair vs. Lynch vs. Banks at WrestleMania 32; Banks vs. Flair at Hell in a Cell; and Lynch vs. Flair vs. Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

There is little doubt that the success of women's wrestling in WWE today owes plenty to what The Four Horsewomen have accomplished, making them an iconic group worthy of such a prestigious honor.

2K Towers: Roman Reigns

Like The Four Horsewomen, Roman Reigns has been synonymous with WWE in recent years.

The 2K Tower mode in WWE 2K20 is essentially a retrospective of Reigns' career, as gamers can play through some of his biggest matches, dating back to his time in The Shield.

Among the opponents players must beat with The Big Dog are Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Triple H. Also, between each match, exclusive interviews with Reigns will be shown regarding the matches and what they meant to him and his career.

The Reigns 2K Tower is similar to last year's Bryan 2K Showcase in that respect, which is a positive for those who enjoy reliving the greatest moments of one of WWE's top stars.

