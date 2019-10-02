Jaylen Brown in 'No Rush' After Celtics Open Contract Extension Talks

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The conversation regarding a contract extension has begun between Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics, the 22-year-old guard confirmed to Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal on Wednesday.

"I've been able to watch these guys for three years," Brown added. "They have their process. They like to take their time. There is no rush at all. I don't know if they feel rushed. I hope they don't. There is no rush. They will figure it out or not figure it out. Either way is fine with me."

The Celtics selected Brown third overall in 2016, and he is eligible to sign a rookie extension up until the NBA's deadline on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. ET.

If Brown doesn't sign by then, he will be set to hit restricted free agency this summer.

Either way, Brown told reporters at Celtics media day Monday that he isn't "losing any sleep" over the pending situation:

Prior to Brown addressing the negotiations, an anonymous league source told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney that "the chance is pretty slim" that a long-term deal is secured with Boston before Oct. 21. According to Spotrac, the Celtics would then have to decide whether to extend Brown a $8.57 million qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent.

That decision can't be made until next summer before the official start to the 2020 free-agency period and could be a more appealing option to the organization if it's unsure about committing to Brown long-term.

Since entering the NBA, Brown has averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 222 games (115 starts). His most productive season came in 2017-18, setting career highs in games started (70) as well as points per game (14.5), rebounds per game (4.9), assists per game (1.6) and steals per game (1.0).

Brown was utilized mostly as a reserve last year and averaged 25.9 minutes per game, which led to averaging 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.