Jay Gruden Jokes Whatever Redskins Do with Dwayne Haskins Will 'Be Wrong'

Washington coach Jay Gruden believes he's in a no-win situation when it comes to rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

As winless Washington prepares to take on the undefeated New England Patriots on Sunday, the team faces uncertainty at the quarterback position. Case Keenum is 0-4 this season and is nursing a foot injury, Haskins has made just one appearance in the NFL and veteran Colt McCoy is coming off a serious leg injury.

There are some who believe that it's time to put Haskins in and let him learn on the fly. There are others, though, who believe he's not ready and having him face the reigning Super Bowl champs in his first career start could stunt his development.

"No matter what we do with him we're going to be wrong, so it doesn't really matter," Gruden said on Wednesday, per the Washington Post's Kareem Copeland.

As of Wednesday, Gruden did not have a plan for Sunday:

Haskins showed at Ohio State that he has a strong arm, which put the 6'4", 230-pound quarterback among the top prospects at his position in his draft class. However, while he put up gaudy numbers for the Buckeyes last season (4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns), he only started one year in college.

Meanwhile, he lost out to Keenum in the quarterback competition following a rough preseason. He completed just 55.2 percent of his passes for 409 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he also lost a fumble.

Washington took Haskins with the 15th overall pick back in April because it believed he could be the quarterback of the future in the nation's capital. The time has come, though, for Gruden and Co. to decide what the best course of action is for the 22-year-old.

Of note, the two quarterbacks taken ahead of Haskins, Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals, No. 1) and Daniel Jones (New York Giants, No. 6), are each already starting for their respective clubs.