MLB Playoff Bracket 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Thursday

After the Washington Nationals' dramatic win over the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays bounced the Oakland Athletics, the 2019 MLB playoffs are moving to the next round.

Both of the National League Division Series are set to begin Thursday, starting with the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Atlanta Braves. In the nightcap, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host Washington.

We've gathered all the details you need, providing first-pitch times to TV listings to starting pitchers and offering a prediction.

NLDS Game 1 Viewing Information

St. Louis at Atlanta: 5:02 p.m. ET (TBS, TBS.com)

Washington at Los Angeles: 8:37 p.m. ET (TBS, TBS.com)

Cardinals at Braves

Starters: Miles Mikolas (9-14, 4.17 ERA) vs. Dallas Keuchel (8-8, 3.75)

During the regular season, Atlanta won the series 4-2. However, both three-game sets happened as the Braves started to break out of an early lull, and St. Louis hadn't reached that point.

These are basically different teams.

After all, Dallas Keuchel wasn't even on the Braves roster for those May contests. He signed a few weeks later and has since steadied Atlanta's rotation, throwing 5-7 innings in 18 of his 19 starts. Keuchel has struggled a bit lately, though. The lefty ceded 11 earned runs in his final three starts, losing each one.

On the other hand, Miles Mikolas has labored through an inconsistent year but was effective in September. He allowed 11 earned runs with 25 strikeouts and seven walks in 29.2 innings.

Mikolas is tasked with navigating a powerful Atlanta lineup, especially in the first four hitters.

Ronald Acuna Jr. cooled off in September yet blasted 41 homers and stole 37 bases. Switch-hitting Ozzie Albies is less proficient against righties but still collected 54 extra-base hits from the left side. Corner infielders Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson combined for 75 homers and 215 RBI.

Acuna (hip) and Freeman (elbow) both missed some action recently, but entering Thursday, the duo is healthy.

Keuchel must be careful not to elevate his sinkers and cutters since Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Marcell Ozuna all have plenty of power. But if Keuchel can effectively mix in sliders―which often trouble the Cardinals―Atlanta will take Game 1.

Nationals at Dodgers

Starters: Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25) vs. Walker Buehler (14-4, 3.26)

Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg both pitched Tuesday against Milwaukee, so Washington is turning to Patrick Corbin. That's a huge luxury considering the Dodgers' outstanding rotation.

Timely hitting is always essential in the playoffs, but the numbers point to a low-scoring series. Among all MLB starters in the regular season, Buehler's 3.01 FIP ranked eighth, while Corbin (3.49) checked in at 17th.

Which lineup will start hot?

Washington may have the advantage because many of the Dodgers' top hitters―namely Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Joc Pederson―aren't as effective against lefties. Los Angeles is banking on Justin Turner's ankle and back injuries, which limited him to four appearances after Sept. 7, to have no residual effects.

Over the past two seasons, Corbin has allowed just 13 hits and two runs in 30.1 innings (five starts) to the Dodgers. This is a highly unfavorable matchup for Los Angeles.

Although the Dodgers can recover to win the series, the Nationals are the pick for Game 1.

