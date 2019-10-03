World Series 2019 Odds: Breaking Down the Chances of All 8 Remaining Teams

0 of 8

John McCoy/Getty Images

There might be no greater fool's errand than trying to predict the MLB postseason.

But that has never stopped us before.

Rather than a specific round-by-round breakdown, what follows is a more broad attempt to lay down the odds for the eight Division Series participants' chances of winning the World Series.

Each team's biggest strengths and weaknesses were highlighted to provide context to those odds and to also give a preview of sorts for the month ahead.

Which of the eight teams left standing has the best chance of winning it all in 2019?

Let's find out.