Video: Saquon Barkley Does Light Running amid Injury Rehab, Looked 'Very Good'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley did some individual work during Wednesday's practice, including a light jog and change-of-direction cuts, amid his recovery from a high ankle sprain.

Art Stapleton of The Record provided video from the session:

Barkley suffered the injury during the Giants' Week 3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and missed their Week 4 blowout of the Washington Redskins.

Although ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the initial timetable for the star rusher's recovery was four to eight weeks, Barkley has been telling people he plans to beat that timeline, per Kimberly Jones of NFL Network.

He averaged 137 yards from scrimmage and scored one touchdown in the season's first two games.

"He's eager and chomping at the bit to get back," Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters earlier this week. "But obviously, that's what I would expect from any of our players: Try to get back as quickly as possible. Then we'll just make those decisions on a week-to-week basis whether he's ready to play or not."

Backup Wayne Gallman filled the void admirably against Washington. He tallied 18 carries for 63 yards, six catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Gallman will continue to receive a lion's share of the backfield work while Barkley is out. Jon Hilliman and Elijhaa Penny are the team's other reserve options.

It seems unlikely the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year will be ready for this weekend's clash with the Minnesota Vikings, but he could push to make himself available for a Thursday Night Football game against the New England Patriots in Week 6.