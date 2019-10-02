Dodgers' Corey Seager Uninjured in 'Minor' Car Accident Ahead of NLDS

Sam Gangwer/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was uninjured in a traffic accident Tuesday.

According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange Country Register, Seager said he was involved in a minor accident when someone opened their car door as he was driving by.

Seager and the Dodgers are preparing for the National League Division Series with the Washington Nationals, and Game 1 will take place at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Thursday.

The two-time All-Star showed no ill effects from the accident Tuesday as he was seen fielding grounders in anticipation of the NLDS:

Since establishing himself as one of the best young shortstops in baseball in 2016 and 2017 with an NL Rookie of the Year award, two Silver Sluggers and a third-place finish in the NL MVP voting, Seager has battled injuries.

He missed all but 26 games last season with a UCL strain and spent time on the injured list this season with a hamstring injury.

Seager did start to re-establish himself this season, though, as he slashed .272/.335/.483 with 19 home runs and 87 RBI in 134 games. He also led the NL with 44 doubles.

With Seager back in the fold, the Dodgers went an NL-best 106-56, which ensures them home-field advantage until at least the World Series should they make it that far.

L.A. has reached and lost the World Series each of the past two seasons, and it is favored to play for a championship again in 2019.

If the Dodgers go all the way, Seager will likely play a major role, as he is a key cog in a stacked lineup that also includes Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Joc Pederson.