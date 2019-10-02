Maurizio Sarri Reportedly Wants Chelsea's N'Golo Kante at Juventus

Maurizio Sarri Reportedly Wants Chelsea's N'Golo Kante at JuventusOctober 2, 2019
Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly wants to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.
According to MailOnline's Alvise Cagnazzo, the Italian was "deeply impressed" with the Frenchman during his time as Blues boss last season and believes a midfield trio of him, Aaron Ramsey and Miralem Pjanic "would be the best in Europe."
Juventus are said to believe that a bid of around £70 million would be enough to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.
Sarri's use of Kante in a more advanced role than he played under Antonio Conte at Chelsea was controversial, but as football writer Daniel Storey noted earlier in the season, Frank Lampard has followed suit:
Daniel Storey @danielstorey85
Quite amusing that supposedly playing N'Golo Kante out of position was seen as one of Maurizio Sarri's biggest gaffes, and yet Frank Lampard is doing the same.
The 28-year-old arrived at Chelsea in 2016 having played a key role in Leicester City's stunning Premier League title win.
He then helped the Blues win the title in his first season, the FA Cup in his second and the UEFA Europa League in the last campaign.
Kante is among the most influential players in the Premier League, and he offered a reminder of his importance at Chelsea in their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in September, as Goal's Nizaar Kinsella and ESPN's Melissa Reddy observed:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
N'Golo Kante ran the most for Chelsea at 12.11km and at the highest average speed of 7.39km/h. He regained possession the most times at 11 and won the highest proportion of his duels at 80%. Oh, he got a golazo too. #CFC #CHELIV #LFC
Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_
Don't think it's possible to overstate how much of a difference N'Golo Kante makes for Chelsea. Gargantuan.
His performance was all the more remarkable because it was only his fourth appearance of the season.
The midfielder's pre-season was affected by a knee injury he suffered ahead of the Europa League final—which he still played in—and an ankle problem has interrupted his campaign.
His consistency, work ethic and dynamic presence would make him a useful addition for any club.
For all their quality, Juventus are no exception, and he's much more mobile than Sami Khedira or Blaise Matuidi, who will both be 33 by the end of the season.
With Eden Hazard gone, Kante is Chelsea's most important player, so they will surely be reluctant to part with him.
