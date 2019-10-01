Archie Manning Says Grandson Arch 'Ahead' of Peyton and Eli as a Freshman

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Eli Manning's benching may not have been the last time football fans see a Manning in the NFL.

"He's probably a little ahead of them as a freshman," Archie Manning said of Isidore Newman School freshman Arch Manning, who is the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning.

Dana Hunsinger Benbow of the Indianapolis Star (h/t USA Today) interviewed the freshman's grandfather, who said Arch reminds him of Cooper as an athlete before the eldest of the three Manning brothers had to stop playing sports because of a spinal condition.

While living up to the Manning name is no easy task, Arch is already on the varsity team at the New Orleans high school after impressing in a scrimmage game with three touchdown passes and agility to go with his strong arm.

Peyton and Eli each played on the junior varsity team as high school freshmen.

Staying on a trajectory that places him ahead of his uncles would leave Arch in rarified air.

Peyton is one of the all-time greats as a two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time league MVP, seven-time first-team All-Pro selection and 14-time Pro Bowler who is first on the all-time list with 539 touchdown passes and second to only Drew Brees with 71,940 passing yards.

Eli is not as decorated but is still a two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler who is seventh on the passing yards list and eighth on the touchdown passes list.

Only time will tell if their nephew joins them on those lists one day.