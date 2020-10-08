Cowboys' Tyron Smith Reportedly Could Be Shut Down for Season with Neck Injury

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith could be out the rest of the season after a setback with the neck injury that has already forced him to miss two games.



Per NFL Network's Mike Garofolo and Jane Slater, the 29-year-old is "gathering medical opinions on his neck," and ruling out a return in 2020 is being discussed. Smith missed practice this week after he played all of the Cowboys' offensive snaps in their Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Injuries have become a growing problem for Smith. He missed three games last season, including two straight because of a high ankle sprain suffered in the fourth quarter of Dallas' Week 4 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

This marks the fifth consecutive year the USC product has had to miss at least one game because of injuries. The seven-time Pro Bowler only missed one game in his first five seasons from 2011 to 2015 and is an anchor on Dak Prescott's blind side when healthy.

If there's any good news for the Cowboys, their offensive line has quality depth to get by without Smith. Terence Steele will likely take over at left tackle.

Steele is in his rookie season with Dallas after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech.