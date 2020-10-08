    Cowboys' Tyron Smith Reportedly Could Be Shut Down for Season with Neck Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 8, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) prepares to line up against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith could be out the rest of the season after a setback with the neck injury that has already forced him to miss two games. 

    Per NFL Network's Mike Garofolo and Jane Slater, the 29-year-old is "gathering medical opinions on his neck," and ruling out a return in 2020 is being discussed. Smith missed practice this week after he played all of the Cowboys' offensive snaps in their Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

    Injuries have become a growing problem for Smith. He missed three games last season, including two straight because of a high ankle sprain suffered in the fourth quarter of Dallas' Week 4 loss to the New Orleans Saints

    This marks the fifth consecutive year the USC product has had to miss at least one game because of injuries. The seven-time Pro Bowler only missed one game in his first five seasons from 2011 to 2015 and is an anchor on Dak Prescott's blind side when healthy.

    If there's any good news for the Cowboys, their offensive line has quality depth to get by without Smith. Terence Steele will likely take over at left tackle. 

    Steele is in his rookie season with Dallas after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Why Tom Brady vs. Nick Foles Is a Historic TNF Matchup

      Why Tom Brady vs. Nick Foles Is a Historic TNF Matchup
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Why Tom Brady vs. Nick Foles Is a Historic TNF Matchup

      Tom Fornelli
      via CBSSports.com

      Dak Credits Jason Garrett for Aiding Transition to NFL Offense

      Dak Credits Jason Garrett for Aiding Transition to NFL Offense
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Dak Credits Jason Garrett for Aiding Transition to NFL Offense

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Chargers to Stick with Herbert

      Anthony Lynn says Justin Herbert will remain LA's starting QB moving forward

      Chargers to Stick with Herbert
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chargers to Stick with Herbert

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Tyron Smith Has Setback With Neck Injury

      Tyron Smith Has Setback With Neck Injury
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Tyron Smith Has Setback With Neck Injury

      Matthew Lenix
      via Inside The Star