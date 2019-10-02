Europa League 2019: Matchday 2 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United travel to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday in Group L of the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal welcome Standard Liege to the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners hoping to maintain their place at the top of Group F.

Sevilla and Roma are in action, with the clubs ready to face Apoel Nicosia and Wolfsberger AC, respectively.

Wolverhampton Wanderers encounter a difficult road trip to Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas.

Thursday's Fixtures

F91 Dudelange vs. Qarabag (Group A), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs. Apoel Nicosia (Group A), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET

Lugano vs. Dynamo Kiev (Group B), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET



Malmo vs. FC Copenhagen (Group B), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET



Krasnodar vs. Getafe (Group C), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET



Trabzonspor vs. Basel (Group C), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET



Sporting CP vs. LASK (Group D), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET

Rosenborg vs. PSV Eindhoven (Group D), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Rennes (Group E), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET



Celtic vs. CFR Cluj (Group E), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET

Vitoria Guimaraes vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Group F), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET



Arsenal vs. Standard Liege (Group F), 8 p.m, BST, 3 p.m. ET

Young Boys vs. Rangers (Group G), 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET



Feyenoord vs. Porto (Group G) 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET

CSKA Moscow vs. Espanyol (Group H) 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET



Ferencvaros vs. Ludogorets (Group H) 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET



Saint-Etienne vs. Wolfsburg (Group I) 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET

Oleksandria vs. Gent (Group I) 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET

Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (Group J) 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET



Wolfsberger AC vs Roma (Group J) 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET



Besiktas vs Wolves (Group K) 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET

Sporting Braga vs Slovan Bratislava (Group K) 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET

Astana vs. Partizan (Group L) 3:30 p.m. BST, 10:30 a.m. ET

AZ vs. Manchester United (Group L) 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET

Viewing Details: Matches are available via BT Sport and the BT Sport website in the United Kingdom. In the United States, the matches can be streamed through B/R Live.

Thursday's Odds and Score Predictions



Dudelange 73-20, Qarabag 77-100, draw 53-20 (1-2)

Sevilla 21-100, Apoel 12-1, draw 11-1 (3-0)

Lugano 12-5, Kiev 23-20, draw 49-20 (1-2)



Malmo 1-1, Copenhagen 59-20, draw 47-20 (2-0)



Krasnodar 29-20, Getafe 39-20, draw 23-10 (1-3)

Trabzonspor 7-5, Basel 39-20, draw 12-5 (2-2)

Sporting 77-100, LASK 73-20, draw 13-5 (1-0)

Rosenborg 7-2, PSV 4-5, draw 53-20 (1-1)

Lazio 27-50, Rennes 26-5, draw 63-20 (2-0)



Celtic 1-2, Cluj 34-5, draw 14-5 (2-2)

Guimaraes 3-1, Frankfurt 1-1, draw 23-10 (1-3)



Arsenal 17-50, Liege 29-4, draw 43-10 (3-1)

Young Boys 87-100, Rangers 59-20, draw 14-5 (2-2)



Feyenoord 23-10, Porto 11-10, draw 53-20 (0-2)

CSKA 21-20, Espanyol 5-2, draw 51-20 (3-1)



Ferencvaros 33-20, Ludogorets 7-4, draw 11-5 (1-1)



Saint-Etienne 37-20, Wolfsburg 29-20, draw 12-5 (1-1)

Oleksandria 18-5, Gent 71-10, draw 59-20 (1-0)

Istanbul Basaksehir 43-20, Monchengladbach 6-5, draw 51-20 (1-2)



Wolfsberger 73-20, Roma 71-100, draw 59-20 (1-4)



Besiktaş 17-10, Wolves 3-2, draw 51-20 (1-1)

Braga 33-100, Bratislava 83-10 draw 21-5 (2-1)

Astana 19-20, Partizan 16-15, draw 47-20 (1-2)

AZ 2-1, United 29-20, draw 11-5 (2-2)

(Odds via Caesars)

Tables

Group A (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Dudelange: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. Sevilla: 1, 1, +3, 3

3. Apoel Nicosia: 1, 0, -1, 0

4. Qarabag: 1, 0, -3, 0

Group B

1. Copenhagen: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. Dynamo Kiev: 1, 1, +1, 3

3. Lugano: 1, 0, -1, 0

4. Malmo: 1, 0, -1, 0

Group C

1. Basel: 1, 1, +5, 3

2. Getafe: 1, 1, +1, 3

3. Krasnodar: 1, 0, -5, 0

4. Trabzonspor: 1, 0, -1, 0

Group D

1. LASK: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. PSV: 1, 1, +1, 3

3. Rosenborg: 1, 0, -1, 0

4. Sporting CP: 1, 0, -1, 0

Group E

1. Cluj: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. Celtic: 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Rennes: 1, 0, 0, 1

4. Lazio: 1, 0, -1, 0

Group F

1. Arsenal: 1, 1, +3, 3

2. Standard Liege: 1, 1, +2, 3

3. Frankfurt: 1, 0, -3, 0

4. Vitoria: 1, 0, -2, 0

Group G

1. Porto: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. Rangers: 1, 1, +1, 3

3. Young Boys: 1, 0, -1, 0

4. Feyenoord: 1, 0, -1, 0

Group H

1. Ludogorets: 1, 1, +4, 3

2. Ferencvarosi: 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Espanyol: 1, 0, 0, 1

4. CSKA Moscow: 1, 0, -4, 0

Group I

1. Gent: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. Wolfsburg: 1, 1, +2, 3

3. Saint-Etienne: 1, 0, -1, 0

4. Oleksandria: 1, 0, -2, 0

Group J

1. Roma: 1, 1, +4, 3

2. Wolfsberger: 1, 1, +4, 3

3. Istanbul Basaksehir: 1, 0, -4, 0

4. Monchengladbach: 1, 0, -4, 0

Group K

1. Braga: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. Slovan Bratislava: 1, 1, +2, 3

3. Besiktas: 1, 0, -2, 0

4. Wolves: 1, 0, -1, 0

Group L

1. Manchester United: 1, 1, +1, 3

2. AZ: 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Partizan Belgrade: 1, 0, 0, 1

4. FC Astana: 1, 0, -1, 0

United and Arsenal both continue to struggle with their Premier League form, and the Europa offers the sides a chance to rotate and refresh.

The Red Devils and Gunners drew 1-1 in the English top-flight on Monday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery will now want to test their squad against solid European opponents.

United travel to the Netherlands to face an AZ team who sit third in the Eredivisie during strong early-season form.

The Dutch side have won six of their opening eight league games and they are just one point behind Ajax and PSV.

In contrast, United's 4-0 opening win against Chelsea in the Premier League has been forgotten quickly, and Solskjaer's men have experienced an injury crisis and a dip in confidence.

The team have been short on striking options, and United has won only two out of eight in all competitions since the Chelsea victory.

AZ drew their Europa opener 2-2 against Partizan Belgrade, but they will believe they can hurt United on home soil.

Arsenal reached the final of the competition last term, only to be defeated 4-1 by Chelsea, and the Europa offers the Gunners a realistic chance of reaching another major final.

However, Emery's team are struggling with their consistency, but a 3-0 win at Frankfurt in the Europa proved the pedigree of the north Londoners.

Europe's second competition could bring significant relief for both United and Arsenal, but if Solskjaer and Emery refuse to prioritise the tournament—choosing instead to blood their younger players—early exits might be the consequence.

Both teams will give minutes to fringe players, but wholesale changes can be the quickest way to slip out of European competition.