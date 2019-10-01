Mystery of Big Papi's Shooting Still Hangs over His Native Dominican Republic

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 1, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

The mystery of Big Papi's shooting still hangs over his native Dominican Republic. David Ortiz was shot once through the back at a Santo Domingo bar, and authorities officially concluded it to be a case of mistaken identity.

Watch the video above and download the B/R App to learn more about the investigation.


Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    B/R's 2019 Postseason Predictions 🔮

    Round-by-round picks for every series

    MLB logo
    MLB

    B/R's 2019 Postseason Predictions 🔮

    Round-by-round picks for every series

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Young Stars Ready to Take Over October

    MLB logo
    MLB

    5 Young Stars Ready to Take Over October

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Live Stream, TV Schedule for AL, NL Wild Card Bracket

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Live Stream, TV Schedule for AL, NL Wild Card Bracket

    Nate Loop
    via Bleacher Report

    Postseason Power Rankings 📊

    Where all 10 playoff teams stand entering October

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Postseason Power Rankings 📊

    Where all 10 playoff teams stand entering October

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report