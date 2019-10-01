China Open 2019: Andy Murray's Win Highlights Tuesday's Results

China Open 2019: Andy Murray's Win Highlights Tuesday's ResultsOctober 1, 2019
Andy Murray claimed the biggest win of his comeback from injury in ousting No. 8 seed Matteo Berrettini in two hard-fought sets in the first round of the 2019 China Open on Tuesday.
The Scotsman prevailed 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7) in just over two hours after coming back from a break down in both sets to force a tiebreak.
Elsewhere, Gael Monfils was beaten by John Isner in the men's draw, while women's top seed Ashleigh Barty breezed past Yulia Putintseva.
China Open, Selected Tuesday Results
Men's Draw
Andy Murray bt. (8) Matteo Berrettini: 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7)
John Isner bt. (7) Gael Monfils: 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3
Women's Draw
(1) Ashleigh Barty bt. Yulia Putintseva: 6-4, 6-2
(15) Sofia Kenin bt. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: 6-3, 6-2
(7) Petra Kvitova bt. Kristina Mladenovic: 6-4, 6-4
For the full results and draw, visit the competition website.
In an emotional press conference before the Australian Open back in January, Murray all but called time on his illustrious career due to an ongoing hip injury.
Following successful surgery, though, the three-time Grand Slam champion started on the comeback trail in August, and Tuesday's victory marks a significant step on his return to the top of the game:
Graham Ruthven @grahamruthven
That’s a huge win for Andy Murray! What a performance. Massively encouraging.
Berrettini, 23, is the world No. 13 and only last month was playing in the U.S. Open semi-finals against Rafael Nadal.
On Tuesday, the Italian had the initiative after an early break and was serving for the first set at 5-3, but Murray hauled himself back to parity, showing many of the battling qualities that have defined his career, before dominating the tiebreak to get his nose in front:
David Law @DavidLawTennis
First set Andy Murray 7-6, from 3-5 down against the World No.13 Matteo Berrettini. Berrettini gave him a helping hand, but Murray was returning from 2 feet inside the baseline, hitting with conviction and attacking by the end. Looks very good to me.
The 32-year-old was forced to fight back again in the second set after going 2-0 down, and he then saved a set point in a much tighter second tiebreak.
Murray eventually sealed victory when Berrettini missed a volley:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
Mighty Murray 💪 @andy_murray earns his biggest win of 2019 with a 7-6(2) 7-6(7) victory over World No. 13 Berrettini. #ChinaOpen https://t.co/lCkosX2LYS
The two-time Wimbledon champion's celebration was muted, but given where he was barely 10 months ago, Tuesday could arguably be counted among the key wins of his career:
Matt Roberts @Roberts96Matt
When you consider that, in January, Andy Murray couldn’t put his socks on or take his dog for a walk without pain, the fact he’s just beaten the US Open semi-finalist, only a few weeks into his singles comeback, is absolutely remarkable. His best win in years. #ChinaOpen
While he is some way from the superb form that saw him reach No. 1 in the world back in 2016, his game looked in fine shape in the first round in Beijing.
His first serve was at 69 per cent, and he took advantage of some waywardness from his opponent with big returns and groundstrokes, as well as some deft touches at the net.
Perhaps most importantly, he was also sharp around the court, and he will be relishing the opportunity of a second-round clash against fellow Brit Cameron Norrie.
