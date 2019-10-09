WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 9

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

After a resounding defeat in terms of TV ratings in week one, NXT promised an emphatic comeback with another jam-packed night of wrestling.

Three huge matches were announced ahead of time. Kushida would get a crack at the NXT UK champion Walter. No one had been able to stop The Ring General yet, but the Japanese Superstar is not like anyone else.

Lio Rush continued his rebirth in NXT with a huge NXT Cruiserweight Championship bout against Drew Gulak, hoping to prove that the past no longer mattered.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott had his own message to deliver in a non-title contest against the NXT North American champion Roderick Strong.

That was not all this show had to offer, especially with the returns of Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa to make their desire for the NXT Championship known to Adam Cole.

This night had to be huge, and it had all the promise to be just that.