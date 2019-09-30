MLB Playoffs 2019: Full Schedule, TV Info Through World Series Announced

MLB Playoffs 2019: Full Schedule, TV Info Through World Series AnnouncedSeptember 30, 2019
Fans can start making plans to watch their favorite teams in the playoffs after MLB released the start of the 2019 postseason schedule.
MLB Communications @MLB_PR
Start times for Division Series games through Saturday, 10/5 have been announced. @TBSNetwork will televise all NLDS games, while @FS1 and @MLBNetwork will cover all ALDS games. @ESPNRadio will cover all Postseason games. #MLB #Postseason https://t.co/DLRH7Jg4Kq
The action begins Tuesday and Wednesday with a pair of intriguing Wild Card Games as the Washington Nationals take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League game before the Oakland Athletics face the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League game. These are four teams that have had limited recent playoff success but come into the week with a lot of momentum with strong ends to the regular season.
Looming in the next round are teams that have been dominant all year long, including four 100-win squads.
The Houston Astros led the majors with a 107-55 record and are just two years removed from their last World Series title, making them a threat to win it all once again in 2019. The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins haven't won quite as recently, but each found a lot of success this year despite relying on lesser-known players. They remain dangerous now that they are close to full strength for the World Series chase.
In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites and have won the pennant in each of the last two years. However, the Atlanta Braves and others will do their best to keep the 106-win squad from returning to the World Series.
With a six-month season coming down to just a few games each series, the pressure will only continue to grow. Here is a look at the remaining schedule for the MLB postseason.
MLB Playoff Schedule
Wild Card
Tuesday, Oct. 1: MIL at WSH, 8:08 p.m. ET, TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 2: TB at OAK, 8:09 p.m. ET, ESPN
Division Series
Thursday, Oct. 3: NLWC at LAD, Game 1, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 3: STL at ATL, Game 1, TBS
Friday, Oct. 4: ALWC at HOU, Game 1, FS1 or MLBN
Friday, Oct. 4: MIN at NYY, Game 1, FS1 or MLBN
Friday, Oct. 4: NLWC at LAD, Game 2, TBS
Friday, Oct. 4: STL at ATL, Game 2, TBS
Saturday, Oct. 5: ALWC at HOU, Game 2, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 5: MIN at NYY, Game 2, FS1
Sunday, Oct. 6: LAD at NLWC, Game 3, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 6: ATL at STL, Game 3, TBS
Monday, Oct. 7: HOU at ALWC, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN
Monday, Oct. 7: NYY at MIN, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN
Monday, Oct. 7: LAD at NLWC, G4 (if necessary), TBS
Monday, Oct. 7: ATL at STL, G4 (if necessary), TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 8: HOU at ALWC, G4 (if necessary), FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 8: NYY at MIN, G4 (if necessary), FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLWC at LAD, G5 (if necessary), TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 9: STL at ATL, G5 (if necessary), TBS
Thursday, Oct. 10: ALWC at HOU, G5 (if necessary), FS1
Thursday, Oct. 10: MIN at NYY, G5 (if necessary), FS1
League Championship Series
Friday, Oct. 11: NLCS Game 1, TBS
Saturday, Oct. 12: ALCS Game 1, Fox or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 12: NLCS Game 2, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 13: ALCS Game 2, Fox or FS1
Monday, Oct. 14: NLCS Game 3, TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 15: ALCS Game 3, Fox or FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 15: NLCS Game 4, TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 16: ALCS Game 4, Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 16: NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS
Thursday, Oct. 17: ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), Fox or FS1
Friday, Oct. 18: NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS
Saturday, Oct. 19: ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), Fox or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 19: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS
Sunday, Oct. 20: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), Fox or FS1
World Series
Tuesday, Oct. 22: World Series Game 1, Fox
Wednesday, Oct. 23: World Series Game 2, Fox
Friday, Oct. 25: World Series Game 3, Fox
Saturday, Oct. 26: World Series Game 4, Fox
Sunday, Oct. 27: World Series Game 5 (if necessary), Fox
Monday, Oct. 28: travel day (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 29: World Series Game 6 (if necessary), Fox
Wednesday, Oct. 30: World Series Game 7 (if necessary), Fox
Full updated schedule available at MLB.com.
