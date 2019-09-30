MLB Playoffs 2019: Full Schedule, TV Info Through World Series Announced

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Fans can start making plans to watch their favorite teams in the playoffs after MLB released the start of the 2019 postseason schedule.

The action begins Tuesday and Wednesday with a pair of intriguing Wild Card Games as the Washington Nationals take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League game before the Oakland Athletics face the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League game. These are four teams that have had limited recent playoff success but come into the week with a lot of momentum with strong ends to the regular season.

Looming in the next round are teams that have been dominant all year long, including four 100-win squads.

The Houston Astros led the majors with a 107-55 record and are just two years removed from their last World Series title, making them a threat to win it all once again in 2019. The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins haven't won quite as recently, but each found a lot of success this year despite relying on lesser-known players. They remain dangerous now that they are close to full strength for the World Series chase.

In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites and have won the pennant in each of the last two years. However, the Atlanta Braves and others will do their best to keep the 106-win squad from returning to the World Series.

With a six-month season coming down to just a few games each series, the pressure will only continue to grow. Here is a look at the remaining schedule for the MLB postseason.

MLB Playoff Schedule

Wild Card

Tuesday, Oct. 1: MIL at WSH, 8:08 p.m. ET, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 2: TB at OAK, 8:09 p.m. ET, ESPN

Division Series

Thursday, Oct. 3: NLWC at LAD, Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 3: STL at ATL, Game 1, TBS

Friday, Oct. 4: ALWC at HOU, Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 4: MIN at NYY, Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 4: NLWC at LAD, Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 4: STL at ATL, Game 2, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 5: ALWC at HOU, Game 2, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 5: MIN at NYY, Game 2, FS1

Sunday, Oct. 6: LAD at NLWC, Game 3, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 6: ATL at STL, Game 3, TBS

Monday, Oct. 7: HOU at ALWC, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

Monday, Oct. 7: NYY at MIN, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

Monday, Oct. 7: LAD at NLWC, G4 (if necessary), TBS

Monday, Oct. 7: ATL at STL, G4 (if necessary), TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 8: HOU at ALWC, G4 (if necessary), FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 8: NYY at MIN, G4 (if necessary), FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLWC at LAD, G5 (if necessary), TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 9: STL at ATL, G5 (if necessary), TBS

Thursday, Oct. 10: ALWC at HOU, G5 (if necessary), FS1

Thursday, Oct. 10: MIN at NYY, G5 (if necessary), FS1

League Championship Series



Friday, Oct. 11: NLCS Game 1, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 12: ALCS Game 1, Fox or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 12: NLCS Game 2, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 13: ALCS Game 2, Fox or FS1

Monday, Oct. 14: NLCS Game 3, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 15: ALCS Game 3, Fox or FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 15: NLCS Game 4, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 16: ALCS Game 4, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 16: NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

Thursday, Oct. 17: ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), Fox or FS1

Friday, Oct. 18: NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS

Saturday, Oct. 19: ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), Fox or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 19: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS

Sunday, Oct. 20: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), Fox or FS1

World Series



Tuesday, Oct. 22: World Series Game 1, Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 23: World Series Game 2, Fox

Friday, Oct. 25: World Series Game 3, Fox

Saturday, Oct. 26: World Series Game 4, Fox

Sunday, Oct. 27: World Series Game 5 (if necessary), Fox

Monday, Oct. 28: travel day (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 29: World Series Game 6 (if necessary), Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 30: World Series Game 7 (if necessary), Fox

Full updated schedule available at MLB.com.