Joe Maddon Rumors: Angels Interested in Ex-Cubs Manager After Brad Ausmus Firing

Former Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon may not have to wait long for his next job.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Los Angeles Angels are interested in Maddon for the now-vacant manager position after they announced Brad Ausmus wouldn't return following just one season on Monday.

This comes after Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein and Maddon announced they were parting ways Sunday.

The Angels were just 72-90 in Ausmus' only season with the team and haven't made the playoffs since 2014, but Maddon proved he can lead an immediate turnaround with the Cubs.

Chicago was coming off six straight playoffless seasons when he took the helm in 2015. The club proceeded to reach the National League Championship Series in his first year, win the World Series in his second year, reach the NLCS again in his third year and make the playoffs in his fourth year. The 65-year-old left the Cubs after an 84-78 record in his fifth season.

Maddon helped snap a championship drought that dated back to 1908 and made the typically downtrodden franchise into an annual contender.

That is exactly what the Angels are looking for, and there is already a familiarity in place when it comes to Maddon and the franchise. Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times noted he was a coach and interim manager for the Angels for 31 years prior to taking the manager position with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2006.

Los Angeles is looking for just its second championship since its inaugural year in 1961, and it is apparently eyeing someone who is quite familiar with bringing glory to a team in a title slump.