Report: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Likely Out for Week 5 with Injury; to Undergo Tests

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly is unlikely to return from injury until at least Week 6, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Hill, 25, has missed the team's past two games after suffering a shoulder injury in the team's 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

