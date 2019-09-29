Report: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Likely Out for Week 5 with Injury; to Undergo Tests

Report: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Likely Out for Week 5 with Injury; to Undergo TestsSeptember 29, 2019
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly is unlikely to return from injury until at least Week 6, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill inactive this week, not expected to be active next week and is expected to undergo imaging tests on shoulder this week to determine how much longer he’ll be out, per sources. Could be about two weeks away but unbeaten Chiefs will not rush him.
Hill, 25, has missed the team's past two games after suffering a shoulder injury in the team's 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
