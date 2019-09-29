Report: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Likely Out for Week 5 with Injury; to Undergo Tests

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly is unlikely to return from injury until at least Week 6, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Hill, 25, has missed the team's past two games after suffering a shoulder injury in the team's 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. 

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

