Report: Tyreek Hill, Crystal Espinal in Legal Battle for Custody of Their Son

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is currently fighting for joint custody of his four-year-old son with Crystal Espinal, according to TMZ Sports.

"Espinal obtained sole legal custody of her and Hill's child back in February 2018, but Hill claims he's had a huge role in his four-year-old son's life nonetheless. In the docs—filed last week—Hill says even though Espinal was awarded custody in 2018 while she lived in Arizona, he traveled at least eight times to visit and develop a relationship with the child."

                    

