Week 4 NFL Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Sunday's Schedule

You don't have to look far to find critical NFL games in Week 4. Two of them feature matchups between unbeaten clubs, while five more teams will be fighting for their first wins of the season. Toss in a Sunday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Teddy Bridgewater-led New Orleans Saints, and you have a slate that should spew excitement from start to finish.

Here you will find a look at the full Week 4 schedule, along with score predictions, the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars and some enticing prop bets for Sunday's games.

NFL Week 4 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Thursday, September 26

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers: Philadelphia 34-27 final

Sunday, September 29

Carolina Panthers (+5, 47.5 o/u) at Houston Texans: Texans 30-27

Cleveland Browns (+7, 45 o/u) at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 33-30

Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 54.5 o/u) at Detroit Lions: Chiefs 30-22

Los Angeles Chargers (-14.5, 44.5 o/u) at Miami Dolphins: Chargers 28-17

New England Patriots (-7, 42 o/u) at Buffalo Bills: Patriots 23-18

Oakland Raiders (+6.5, 46.5 o/u) at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 30-24

Tennessee Titans (+3.5, 45.5 o/u) at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 27-21

Washington Redskins (+3, 48.5 o/u) at New York Giants: Giants 26-22

Seattle Seahawks (-5.5, 48 o/u) at Arizona Cardinals: Seahawks 31-27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9, 48.5 o/u) at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 28-20

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 37.5 o/u) at Denver Broncos: Jaguars 24-21

Minnesota Vikings (+1, 38.5 o/u) at Chicago Bears: Vikings 22-21

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 48 o/u) at New Orleans Saints: Cowboys 28-23

Monday, September 30

Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5, 45 o/u) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 25-21

Lamar Jackson Over/Under 239.5 Passing Yards

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is quickly becoming one of the most threatening offensive players in the league. This is due to his ability to create big plays with his arms and his legs. This prop, which Oddschecker relays, focuses on Jackson's arm talent.

The over/under here is set at 239.5 passing yards, and the over appears to be the smart pick for a couple of reasons.

For one, Jackson has passed for least 267 yards in every game this season. While the Cleveland Browns defense has only allowed an average of 213 passing yards, that number is skewed by sack yardage and by a Week 2 win over the New York Jets. Luke Falk passed for 198 yards in that game, but starter Trevor Siemian had just three yards on six attempts.

Marcus Mariota passed for 248 yards against the Browns in Week 1, while Jared Goff had 268 yards in Week 3.

On top of this, Cleveland is expected to be without both of its starting corners against Baltimore.

Expect Jackson to have plenty of success through the air against Cleveland.

Marlon Mack Over/Under 84.5 Rushing Yards

Another prop relayed by Oddschecker involves Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack and an over/under of 84.5 rushing yards. This one is a bit trickier, as Mack has failed to hit that mark in each of the past two games.

However, the over is still the way to go here, in no small part down to the fact that wideout T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss the game.

With Indianapolis' most dangerous downfield receiver out, the Colts will likely look to lean on the ground game against the Oakland Raiders. Mack should lead the charge, and he will be running behind an offensive line that the Raiders know is loaded with talent.

"They've got a lot of high draft picks up there," Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said, per Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"They can pound it down your throat," head coach Jon Gruden added.

This could be an issue for the Oakland defense, which has allowed an average of 112.3 yards rushing per game—19th in the NFL—and 4.1 yards per carry. Expect the Colts line to open plenty of holes against the Raiders and for Mack to take advantage.

Alvin Kamara Over/Under 49.5 Receiving Yards

The last prop Oddschecker lists that we will examine involves New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. He has an over/under of 49.5 receiving yards set, and once again, the over appears to be the right pick.

On the surface, this is far from a sure thing. The Cowboys have a solid defense that has allowed just 246 passing yards per game, 15th in the NFL. They are even better against the run, allowing the 10th-fewest yards on the ground (90 per game).

As previously mentioned, New Orleans will have Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, not Drew Brees. The reality, though, is that these are factors that work in Kamara's favor—at least as it relates to his receiving numbers.

Saints head coach Sean Payton will look to get Bridgewater easy completions, likely quick ones in order to help to negate the Dallas pass rush. He did so in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, and Kamara finished with nine catches, 92 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The fact that Dallas has been stout against the run also points to the over for this prop. Teams often use the short-passing game to supplement the ground game when running lanes aren't opening. Against the Cowboys' formidable defensive front, this will likely be part of Payton's game plan from the start.

Bridgewater should go to Kamara early and often on Sunday night.