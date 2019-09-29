Club America Dominates Chivas 4-1 in 2019 Liga MX El Super Clasico Action

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Francisco Sebastian Cordova scored two goals and Emanuel Aguilera and Henry Martin each added one as Club America beat Chivas 4-1 in El Super Clasico on Saturday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Alan Pulido scored in the 50th minute for Chivas, which manager Luis Fernando Tena led in his debut.

The decidedly one-sided match unsurprisingly featured a healthy dose of controversy in a matchup featuring Liga MX's most bitter rivals.

In the 37th minute, Chivas center back Antonio Briseno caused a gaping wound in America midfielder Giovani dos Santos' leg after a reckless challenge. Briseno immediately received a red card as dos Santos writhed in pain. Forward Andres Ibarguen was forced to replace his injured teammate in the lineup.

In the 73rd minute, Chivas went down to nine men when midfielder Alan Cervantes was sent off.

After VAR review, officials ruled that Chivas committed a handball in the penalty box despite it appearing to hit the left shoulder of left back Miguel Ponce. That led to Cervantes' spirited, lengthy argument with a referee and another red card.

As far as the result, Cordova opened the scoring in the 18th minute off a feed from forward Roger Martinez. America's successful counter attack ended with Martinez's cross finding the midfielder, who found an opening after a defender fell while trying to mark him.

The initial goalscorer wasn't done, however. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Ibarguen did an excellent job keeping possession alive in the Chivas end. Eventually, the ball found its way to right back Paul Aguilar, who chipped a pass to Cordova. The game's top star then fired a low, bouncing shot for the eventual game-winner.

Undeterred, Chivas responded despite being down a man when right back Josecarlos Van Rankin found Pulido to cut the deficit in half.

However, Aguilera put home a penalty kick after the aforementioned handball call to give America a 3-1 advantage.

Martin, who entered the game as a late substitute, finished the evening with a goal after collecting a long rainbow pass from Renato Ibarra.

America outshot Chivas 26-4 and put 11 shots on target versus Chivas' two. The side also earned nine corners against Chivas' two and committed only eight fouls compared to Chivas' 16.

With 21 points, America is now tied with Necaxa for second place in the league table, two points behind Santos.

Chivas is tied with Toluca and FC Juarez in 16th place with 11 points.