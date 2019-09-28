Mississippi State Mascot 'Bully' Avoids Injury After Taking Hit on Sideline

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

The Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot, Bully, on the field before their NCAA football game against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Cook)
Chuck Cook/Associated Press

Things got so bad for the Mississippi State Bulldogs during Saturday's game against the Auburn Tigers that even their mascot couldn't avoid taking a hit.

Bully, Mississippi State's English bulldog mascot, is OK after taking an accidental hit from Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow on the sidelines.

The play occurred in the first quarter when Whitlow was tripped up by Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan after scoring a touchdown. Whitlow's momentum carried him well out of bounds, just in front of a fence where Bully was standing.

Bully took a helmet right to his stomach but appeared to stand right back up. He was unable to help the Bulldogs on the field, unfortunately, as Auburn rolled to a 56-23 win.

