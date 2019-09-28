Victor Oladipo 'Looks Like He Never Left' in Return After Surgery on Knee Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Indianapolis. Cleveland won 92-91. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Victor Oladipo is giving the Indiana Pacers reasons to be optimistic about his recovery from a ruptured quad tendon after he took part in some non-contact drills during training camp Saturday. 

Per J. Michael of the Indianapolis StarDomantas Sabonis said the two-time All-Star looked "awesome" and "like he never left."

            

