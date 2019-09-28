Victor Oladipo 'Looks Like He Never Left' in Return After Surgery on Knee Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Victor Oladipo is giving the Indiana Pacers reasons to be optimistic about his recovery from a ruptured quad tendon after he took part in some non-contact drills during training camp Saturday.

Per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, Domantas Sabonis said the two-time All-Star looked "awesome" and "like he never left."

