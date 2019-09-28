Purdue WR Rondale Moore Helped off Field After Suffering Apparent Leg Injury

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Purdue sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore exited the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, per Bryan Fischer of College Football Talk.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports reported Moore had to be helped off the field.

Moore burst onto the scene for the Boilermakers as a freshman last season with 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 213 yards and two scores.

Prior to exiting Saturday's game, Moore had two receptions for 18 yards, giving him 29 catches for 387 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season.

Palm reported Purdue starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar left the game with an injury on the same play as Moore. Sindelar was replaced by freshman signal-caller Jack Plummer.

If Moore is lost for any period of time, it will be a significant blow to a Purdue team that is off to a tough 1-2 start with losses to Nevada and TCU.

Moore is Purdue's biggest offensive weapon by far, and there isn't another player on the team who can take the top off a defense like him.

Tight end Brycen Hopkins was Purdue's second-leading receiver entering the game with 13 grabs for 202 yards and three touchdowns. At wideout, Amad Anderson Jr. would be the de facto No. 1 in place of Moore; he has 12 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown in the Boilermakers' first three games.