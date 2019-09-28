No. 8 Wisconsin Beats Northwestern 24-15 Behind Jonathan Taylor's 119 Yards

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Although it wasn't the prettiest performance, the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers improved to 4-0 on Saturday with a 24-15 win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor led the way again offensively for Wisconsin from the running back position, while the Badgers defense flexed its muscle by holding Northwestern to 255 total yards, forcing three turnovers and scoring two touchdowns.

Wisconsin further established itself as the favorite in the Big Ten West by improving to 2-0 in conference play, while Northwestern is 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten so far this season.

Notable Stats

Jack Coan, QB, Wisconsin: 15-of-24 for 113 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: 26 carries for 119 yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions for 15 yards

Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin: 3 receptions for 30 yards

Hunter Johnson, QB, Northwestern: 10-of-21 for 59 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Aidan Smith, QB, Northwestern: 8-of-19 for 99 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Drake Anderson, RB, Northwestern: 16 carries for 69 yards, 1 TD

Riley Lees, WR, Northwestern: 5 receptions for 59 yards

Badgers Look Like CFP Threat Behind Taylor, Stout Defense

Wisconsin is proof positive that there is more than one way to win in college football, and Saturday's throwback performance was another example.

High-scoring teams with high-flying passing offenses such as Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State receive much of the national attention, but the Badgers have largely dominated this season with modest production at quarterback.

Taylor didn't gash Northwestern after going for 440 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns in his first three games, but he was undoubtedly the difference-maker on offense for Wisconsin with a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter on a 4th-and-2:

Although it can be argued his numbers were somewhat modest, Taylor continued to make his mark on the Wisconsin record book:

Taylor tends to receive much of the attention when it comes to Wisconsin football, but after stymieing the Northwestern offense Saturday, the Badgers may be able to stake claim to having the best defense in college football.

In addition to essentially shutting down the Wildcats offense, the Wisconsin defense scored some points of its own.

During the third quarter with the Badgers leading just 7-3, defensive back Eric Burrell forced a fumble on a sack of Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson, and it was recovered in the end zone by defensive lineman Matt Henningsen for a touchdown:

Wisconsin later added to its 17-3 lead in the fourth quarter when linebacker Noah Burks intercepted quarterback Aidan Smith and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown:

The Badgers temporarily knocked Johnson out of the game on that drive with a big hit and took advantage of the quarterback change by picking off Smith.

After Wisconsin's second defensive touchdown of the day, former Badgers and current Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tweeted the following:

Johnson later left the game for good with a knee injury, and while Smith did lead a pair of touchdown drives, the Badgers made two stops on two-point conversion attempts to essentially quell the rally.

Through four games this season, the Badgers have two shutouts and have allowed a total of 29 points despite facing some quality football programs in Michigan and Northwestern.

Wisconsin's only remaining regular-season games against ranked opponents are tough ones on the road against No. 5 Ohio State on Oct. 26 and at home against No. 14 Iowa on Nov. 9, but if the Badgers can continue to run the ball well and play elite-level defense, they could be a CFP team.

What's Next?

Wisconsin will be heavily favored to win next week in what should be a huge statistical game for Taylor when it hosts Kent State out of the MAC.

Meanwhile, Northwestern may be looking at a 1-4 start since it will remain on the road next week to face Nebraska and dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez.