Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

The Los Angeles Chargers have a lot of offensive weapons, and the Miami Dolphins are off to one of the worst starts in NFL history. That makes one thing clear for fantasy football players in Week 4: Get those Chargers players in your lineups.

With Mike Williams out and Melvin Gordon likely not playing, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler should be poised to have huge games against the Dolphins, who have allowed 133 points through the first three weeks of the season.

While the Chargers should have a big offensive day Sunday, they aren't the only team that will have top fantasy scorers this week.

Here's a look at Week 4's fantasy football rankings for the three eligible flex positions (running backs, wide receivers and tight ends) along with ESPN's projected points for each player in Week 4 in terms of points-per-reception scoring.

Top 15 Running Backs

1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (at Houston Texans): 22.6 projected fantasy points

2. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (at Miami Dolphins): 21.5

3. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (vs. Dallas Cowboys): 21.2

4. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (at New Orleans Saints): 20.5

5. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (at Chicago Bears): 18.3

6. Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 16.7

7. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette (at Denver Broncos): 16.4

8. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb (at Baltimore Ravens): 16.1

9. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson (at Arizona Cardinals): 16.0

10. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson (vs. Seattle Seahawks): 15.8

11. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 15.5

12. Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars): 14.9

13. Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack (vs. Oakland Raiders): 14.9

14. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry (at Atlanta Falcons): 14.8

15. Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram (vs. Cleveland Browns): 14.7

Ekeler may have a little less of a workload when Gordon gets back into the Chargers lineup, but in Week 4, Los Angeles' offense should still feature him a lot.

Lower down the rankings, another running back to have faith in is Marlon Mack.

Mack has gotten a lot of action through the first three gameweeks, carrying the ball a total of 61 times. He may be even more involved Sunday because receiver T.Y. Hilton is doubtful with a quad injury. Expect the Indianapolis Colts to feed Mack the ball a lot to take down a 1-2 Oakland Raiders team that allowed 110 rushing yards to the Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook on just 16 carries last week.

And although James Conner has struggled, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a favorable home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. This could be the week Conner breaks through for his first big game of the season. He has only 97 rushing yards and one touchdown through his first three games this term.

Top 25 Wide Receivers

1. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen (at Miami Dolphins): 22.1 projected fantasy points

2. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (vs. Tennessee Titans): 17.9

3. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (vs. Carolina Panthers): 17.6

4. Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (at Baltimore Ravens): 17.6

5. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas (vs. Dallas Cowboys): 17.0

6. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 16

7. Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (at Detroit Lions): 16.0

8. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman (at Buffalo Bills): 15.9

9. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd (at Pittsburgh Steelers): 15.6

10. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett (at Arizona Cardinals): 15.4

11. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (at New Orleans Saints): 15.4

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (at Los Angeles Rams): 15.3

13. Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 14.4

14. Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald (vs. Seattle Seahawks): 14.1

15. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay (vs. Kansas City Chiefs): 14.0

16. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen (at Chicago Bears): 13.8

17. Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (vs. Seattle Seahawks): 13.8

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (at Los Angeles Rams): 13.5

19. Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Moore (at Houston Texans): 13.4

20. Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. (vs. Kansas City Chiefs): 13.4

21. Washington Redskins WR Terry McLaurin (at New York Giants): 13.3

22. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 13.2

23. New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard (vs. Washington Redskins): 13.1

24. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 13.0

25. New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon (at Buffalo Bills): 12.8

The 0-3 Washington Redskins may continue to lose, but rookie receiver Terry McLaurin continues to impress. And there could be a lot of points scored in Sunday's Washington-New York Giants game, a matchup that features a pair of struggling defenses.

McLaurin has scored a touchdown in each of his first three games, and he's in a good position to keep the streak alive. However, he is questionable with a minor hamstring injury, so keep an eye on that on Sunday morning.

Another receiver to feel confident in is Tyler Boyd, even in an AFC North road matchup at Pittsburgh. Boyd has been targeted at least 10 times in each of the Bengals' first three games, and they should continue to throw the ball his way frequently.

Boyd has capitalized on those opportunities as well, totaling 24 receptions for 250 yards. However, he hasn't scored a touchdown, so this could be the week he finds the end zone.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (at Detroit Lions): 18.8 projected fantasy points

2. New York Giants TE Evan Engram (vs. Washington Redskins): 13.6

3. Oakland Raiders TE Darren Waller (at Indianapolis Colts): 13.0

4. Tennessee Titans TE Delanie Walker (at Atlanta Falcons): 12.1

5. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews (vs. Cleveland Browns): 12.1

6. Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen (at Houston Texans): 12.1

7. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper (vs. Tennessee Titans): 9.7

8. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (vs. Kansas City Chiefs): 9.1

9. Seattle Seahawks TE Will Dissly (at Arizona Cardinals): 8.3

10. Pittsburgh Steelers TE Vance McDonald (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 8.0

Will Dissly is proving to be a valuable asset in the Seattle Seahawks offense, and he has a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Through three games, Arizona has allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight ends. And as Seattle looks to bounce back from Week 3's loss to the New Orleans Saints, it will likely rely heavily on Dissly, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Chris Carson to get back on track.

The Cardinals offense could also make it a close game, which may force Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to keep passing late in the game. All of these factors should lead to a solid day for Dissly.