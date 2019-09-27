Brewers' Ryan Braun Exits vs. Rockies After Suffering Calf Injury

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers announced left fielder Ryan Braun left his team's road game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday with left calf discomfort.

Braun knocked in Trent Grisham with a first-inning single to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead. He played the field in the bottom of the first, but Ben Gamel replaced him in the bottom of the second.

The 35-year-old has 22 home runs, 75 RBI and a .285 batting average.

The scorching-hot 89-70 Brewers have won seven straight games and clinched a National League postseason berth for the second consecutive year. They are just one game behind the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee is also one game back of the Washington Nationals for the top NL wild-card spot.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

