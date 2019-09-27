Brewers' Ryan Braun Exits vs. Rockies After Suffering Calf Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 28, 2019

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 27: Trent Grisham #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers scores on a Ryan Braun single in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 27, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers announced left fielder Ryan Braun left his team's road game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday with left calf discomfort.

Braun knocked in Trent Grisham with a first-inning single to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead. He played the field in the bottom of the first, but Ben Gamel replaced him in the bottom of the second.

The 35-year-old has 22 home runs, 75 RBI and a .285 batting average.

The scorching-hot 89-70 Brewers have won seven straight games and clinched a National League postseason berth for the second consecutive year. They are just one game behind the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee is also one game back of the Washington Nationals for the top NL wild-card spot.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Brewers visit Rockies, watching Cardinals, Nationals scores

    Milwaukee Brewers logo
    Milwaukee Brewers

    Brewers visit Rockies, watching Cardinals, Nationals scores

    105-7FM The Fan
    via 105-7FM The Fan

    Inside Story of a Legend Betting $10M on the Astros 🔊

    "Nothing is a lock. Me getting up tomorrow morning is not a lock"

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Inside Story of a Legend Betting $10M on the Astros 🔊

    "Nothing is a lock. Me getting up tomorrow morning is not a lock"

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Scherzer Will Start NL Wild Card Game

    Strasburg and Corbin expected to be available out of bullpen

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Scherzer Will Start NL Wild Card Game

    Strasburg and Corbin expected to be available out of bullpen

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    Report: Maddon Parting Ways with Cubs a Foregone Conclusion

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Maddon Parting Ways with Cubs a Foregone Conclusion

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report