Gabriel Jesus Talks Frustrations over Game Time at Manchester City

SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus has said he is frustrated by his lack of game time at Manchester City but acknowledged it is difficult to unseat Sergio Aguero as the first-choice striker.

Jesus joined City in January 2017, and he was initially given plenty of opportunities by Pep Guardiola and regularly started ahead of Aguero.

However, the Argentinian forward has reclaimed the starting striker's spot by consistently posting remarkable numbers that have helped City to back-to-back title wins:

Jesus, meanwhile, was restricted to just eight Premier League starts last term, and he has just one to his name so far in 2019-20.

Per Esporte Interativo (h/t MailOnline's Chris Wheeler), the Brazilian said he understands the situation but is eager to get more minutes:

"I'm over the 'I have to wait [or a chance]' phase. I've been here for almost three years, it's my fourth season, and that makes me want to play more. Obviously it's very hard to compete for a place with Aguero, the biggest legend of this club, although it's good for the team—he plays well when in the team and I do the same. I do understand Pep's decisions and respect Sergio, his history here and what he's doing now.

"People say that I'm a sub in a negative way, but they forget I'm not in the bench due to bad performances. It's because Aguero has been superb. I've learnt not how to wait but how to understand this situation."

Jesus added the 2018-19 campaign was "very hard" for him because of his lack of game time, particularly in big matches like City's UEFA Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, which he was "very frustrated" not to be involved in:

"It does hurt when you don't get chances in important games, so I was disappointed at the end of last season. I think that's normal, and I've never been unprofessional about it. I was very upset, but I did understand."

Jesus, 22, has made the most of his chances when he has got them so far in 2019-20, netting once and providing an assist in 126 minutes of league action and also scoring in the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup.

However, it does not look likely he will usurp Aguero any time soon, as the City legend has eight goals in six Premier League appearances this term:

He is also only 31. While that does mean he is nearer to the end of his career than the start, Aguero could still have a couple of seasons left playing at the top of his game.

If that is the case, then it is possible Jesus may look elsewhere for more game time, and Guardiola will have to be smart with his team selections if he is to keep the striker happy.

Jesus is clearly the long-term successor for Aguero. But if he continues to spend more time on the bench than the pitch, he may decide it is not worth staying at the Etihad Stadium to eventually become the first-choice No. 9.