Antonio Brown, Eric Weddle Argue on Twitter over WR Saying the NFL Needs Him

Mark Brown/Getty Images

In the latest social media dustup involving Antonio Brown, Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle decided to engage the troubled wide receiver on Twitter.

Brown returned to Twitter after a few days away to let everyone know the NFL still needs him:

Weddle got involved, responding to a fan who told him he couldn't guard Brown one-on-one that he "dont need to" because Brown "isnt on a team." That didn't seem to sit well with the seven-time Pro Bowler, but Weddle got in the last word:

This continues a recent string of unusual activity for Brown on social media. He tweeted last Sunday he was done playing in the NFL because "these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime" and threatened to use the NFL Players Association in an attempt to get $40 million in guaranteed money he feels he's owed.

Brown also tweeted—and later deleted—about past scandals involving Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe.

Brown was cut by the Patriots on Friday after Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko reported the 31-year-old sent a series of intimidating texts to a woman who previously accused him of making an unwanted sexual advance toward her after he hired her to paint a mural in his house.

Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, filed a lawsuit against Brown on Sept. 10 in which she accused him of sexual assault and rape.