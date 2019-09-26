La Liga Table 2019 Week 6: Standings and Final Scores After Thursday

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Sevilla blew a 2-0 lead to lose for the second time in as many matches in La Liga on Thursday night. Lucas Ocampos and Oliver Torres gave the visitors a commanding lead before Fabian Orellana, Pedro Leon and Jose Angel hit back.

Elsewhere, Santi Mina's 95th-minute equaliser earned Celta Vigo a point at home to Espanyol. Settling for a stalemate means Espanyol failed to move out of the bottom three.

The night ended with Real Sociedad going second after hammering Alaves thanks to a brace from Mikel Oyarzabal.

Standings (Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Real Madrid: 6, 4, +6, 14

2. Real Sociedad: 6, 4, +6, 13

3. Atletico Madrid: 6, 4, +3, 13

4. Athletic Bilbao: 6, 3, +5, 12

5. Granada: 6, 3, +6, 11

6. Barcelona: 6, 3, +4, 10

7. Sevilla: 6, 3, +2, 10

8. Villarreal: 6, 2, +3, 8

9. Real Betis: 6, 2, -1, 8

10. Getafe: 6, 1, +1, 7

11. Levante: 6, 2, -1, 7

12. Osasuna: 6, 1, -1, 7

13. Valencia: 6, 1, -2, 6

14. Real Valladolid: 6, 1, -3, 6

15. Celta Vigo: 6, 1, -3, 6

16. Eibar: 6, 1, -2, 5

17. Alaves: 6, 1, -5, 5

18. Espanyol: 6, 1, -6, 5

19. Mallorca: 6, 1, -6, 4

20. Leganes: 6, 0, -6, 2

Sevilla were flying high on Sunday until Real Madrid left the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium with a 1-0 win. The residue of that disappointment seemed to have disappeared when Ocampos and Torres found the net.

However, the past should have taught Sevilla to be wary, even with the cushion of two goals:

So it proved as the increasingly influential Orellana drew a foul from Jules Kounde in the area. It was left to the Chilean playmaker to hold his nerve and halve the deficit from the spot.

Former Real winger Leon finished smartly 13 minutes from time before Angel stroked home a free-kick to snatch three points from manager Julen Lopetegui's grasp.

At the Anoeta, Oyarzabal got the goals, but it was all about the creativity of Martin Odegaard for impressive Sociedad. On loan from Los Merengues, the Norwegian has been excelling this season and found his range as early as the 19th minute to play in Oyarzabal for the home side's opener.

Odegaard's angled, defence-splitting pass showcased the 20-year-old's burgeoning artistry and technique:

Oyarzabal then turned provider for Sociedad's second when he crossed for Willian Jose to head in on 32 minutes. It was 3-0 before the break when the video assistant referee ruled Adrian Marin had handled in the box, leading to Oyarzabal converting from the spot.

Thanks to their slick and enterprising brand of play, manager Imanol Alguacil's team merits being just a point off the top.

Espanyol were protecting a rare lead resolutely following Adria Pedrosa's strike three minutes after the break. Celta continued creating chances, though, with Mina and Denis Suarez playing in Iago Aspas and Hugo Mallo.

The hosts should have salted away the result in the first minute of stoppage time, but Sergi Darder had his shot blocked. It proved a key moment because Mallo found Mina with a precise cross four minutes later.