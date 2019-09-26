Video: ESPN's Adam Schefter Thinks Patrick Mahomes Could Receive $200M+ Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to the home crowd, prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter predicts Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sign a record-breaking contract extension worth over $200 million during the 2020 NFL offseason.

Schefter projected Thursday on Get Up that the new deal will check in at more than $50 million per year over five seasons:

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is the current leader in total contract value after signing a five-year, $150 million deal in 2018, per Spotrac. He's followed by the Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack ($141 million), Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson ($140 million), San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo ($137.5 million), Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald ($135 million) and Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford ($135 million).

Mahomes, the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player, is on track to smash those numbers.

The 24-year-old Texas Tech product has followed up his 50-touchdown season with a red-hot start to the 2019 campaign. He's completed 71.9 percent of his throws for 1,195 yards with 10 TDs and no interceptions during the Chiefs' 3-0 run.

In February, Mahomes said during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America (via Kirk Larrabee of 247Sports) that he wasn't focused on his next contract.

"We're still a long ways away," he said. "Still got a full year. I'm trying right now to do whatever I can to be in the Super Bowl next year. If I just go out there and be myself, play with these teammates I have around me, stuff like that will handle itself."

For now, Mahomes will represent the NFL's best value. He counts just $4.5 million under the salary cap in 2019, giving the Chiefs resources to build a Super Bowl-contending roster around him.

Per Caesars Sportsbook, Kansas City is second in this season's championship odds with a +450 betting line (bet $100 to win $450), behind only the New England Patriots (+250). Mahomes is the overwhelming favorite to take home a second straight MVP Award at -200 odds.

Related

    Bengals Poach Cornerback from Chiefs Practice Squad

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Bengals Poach Cornerback from Chiefs Practice Squad

    Arrowhead Pride
    via Arrowhead Pride

    Pretender or Contender with NFL's Hottest Starters

    Are these teams for real?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pretender or Contender with NFL's Hottest Starters

    Are these teams for real?

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Joins Madden 99 Club

    Patrick Mahomes took the fewest games ever to get bumped up to 99 in Madden 🙌

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Mahomes Joins Madden 99 Club

    Patrick Mahomes took the fewest games ever to get bumped up to 99 in Madden 🙌

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 4 Fantasy Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

    Trying to make sense of a wild first 3 weeks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 4 Fantasy Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

    Trying to make sense of a wild first 3 weeks

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report