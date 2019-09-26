Video: ESPN's Adam Schefter Thinks Patrick Mahomes Could Receive $200M+ Contract

Video: ESPN's Adam Schefter Thinks Patrick Mahomes Could Receive $200M+ ContractSeptember 26, 2019
ESPN's Adam Schefter predicts Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sign a record-breaking contract extension worth over $200 million during the 2020 NFL offseason.
Schefter projected Thursday on Get Up that the new deal will check in at more than $50 million per year over five seasons:
Get Up @GetUpESPN
Patrick Mahomes could sign a new deal "in excess of $200M" this offseason, according to @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/u4N9IC0lNO
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is the current leader in total contract value after signing a five-year, $150 million deal in 2018, per Spotrac. He's followed by the Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack ($141 million), Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson ($140 million), San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo ($137.5 million), Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald ($135 million) and Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford ($135 million).
Mahomes, the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player, is on track to smash those numbers.
The 24-year-old Texas Tech product has followed up his 50-touchdown season with a red-hot start to the 2019 campaign. He's completed 71.9 percent of his throws for 1,195 yards with 10 TDs and no interceptions during the Chiefs' 3-0 run.
Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs
#MVPat 🚀 continues to play video games out there! (via @nfl) https://t.co/PL7laP8yAR
In February, Mahomes said during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America (via Kirk Larrabee of 247Sports) that he wasn't focused on his next contract.
"We're still a long ways away," he said. "Still got a full year. I'm trying right now to do whatever I can to be in the Super Bowl next year. If I just go out there and be myself, play with these teammates I have around me, stuff like that will handle itself."
For now, Mahomes will represent the NFL's best value. He counts just $4.5 million under the salary cap in 2019, giving the Chiefs resources to build a Super Bowl-contending roster around him.
Per Caesars Sportsbook, Kansas City is second in this season's championship odds with a +450 betting line (bet $100 to win $450), behind only the New England Patriots (+250). Mahomes is the overwhelming favorite to take home a second straight MVP Award at -200 odds.
