Video: ESPN's Adam Schefter Thinks Patrick Mahomes Could Receive $200M+ Contract

ESPN's Adam Schefter predicts Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sign a record-breaking contract extension worth over $200 million during the 2020 NFL offseason.

Schefter projected Thursday on Get Up that the new deal will check in at more than $50 million per year over five seasons:

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is the current leader in total contract value after signing a five-year, $150 million deal in 2018, per Spotrac. He's followed by the Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack ($141 million), Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson ($140 million), San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo ($137.5 million), Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald ($135 million) and Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford ($135 million).

Mahomes, the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player, is on track to smash those numbers.

The 24-year-old Texas Tech product has followed up his 50-touchdown season with a red-hot start to the 2019 campaign. He's completed 71.9 percent of his throws for 1,195 yards with 10 TDs and no interceptions during the Chiefs' 3-0 run.

In February, Mahomes said during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America (via Kirk Larrabee of 247Sports) that he wasn't focused on his next contract.

"We're still a long ways away," he said. "Still got a full year. I'm trying right now to do whatever I can to be in the Super Bowl next year. If I just go out there and be myself, play with these teammates I have around me, stuff like that will handle itself."

For now, Mahomes will represent the NFL's best value. He counts just $4.5 million under the salary cap in 2019, giving the Chiefs resources to build a Super Bowl-contending roster around him.

Per Caesars Sportsbook, Kansas City is second in this season's championship odds with a +450 betting line (bet $100 to win $450), behind only the New England Patriots (+250). Mahomes is the overwhelming favorite to take home a second straight MVP Award at -200 odds.